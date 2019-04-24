The newest figures from the U.S. Census Bureau show Grayson County’s population has increased by more than 10 percent since the 2010 census.

The city of Van Alstyne welcomed around 400 new residents between April 2010 and the 2017 American Community Survey population estimate, bringing the city’s estimated population to 3,437 residents. Howe’s population was estimated to grow from 2,600 in 2010 to 2,793 in the 2017 data. The bureau doesn’t have 2018 population estimates for either city on its website, but Grayson County’s population grew from 120,877 in 2010 to an estimated 133,991 in 2018.

To the south of Grayson County, the bureau showed Collin County surpassed 1 million residents in 2018 and was the fourth-highest growing county in the nation last year. Anna saw nearly 6,000 new residents move to the city between April 2010 and November of 2018, bringing the city-estimated total to 14,000 residents. Melissa saw a similar number of new residents arrive, with the population jumping from just under 4,700 residents in 2010 to 10,500 residents by 2018.

In an online press release, Collin County said its total population grew by roughly 33,700 people between 2017 and 2018, making for an average of 92 new residents every day. The Census Bureau’s official 2018 population for the county was listed at 1,005,146.

“The new population estimate signals a 28 percent growth rate since the 2010 census, and a 3.5 percent annual increase over 2017’s figure of 971,393 (residents),” the county press release states.

Collin County was among three other Texas counties to make it onto that national top 10 list. Harris County was ranked No. 3, while Tarrant County and Bexar County were ranked No. 8 and No. 9, respectively. In an April 18th press release, the Census Bureau said the counties with the largest numeric growth last year were all all located in the southern and western U.S.

“By metropolitan area, Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas, had the largest numeric growth with a gain of 131,767 (residents) in 2018, followed by Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, Ariz. with an increase of 96,268 (residents),” the Census Bureau website states.

The U.S. Census Bureau provides population estimates, rankings and components of change for the nation’s 390 metropolitan statistical areas, 555 micropolitan statistical areas and 3,142 counties, as well as population estimates and rankings for Puerto Rico’s 78 municipalities.

