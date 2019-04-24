As the Boy Scouts of Troop 44 in Van Alstyne begin to look ahead to summer camp — with this year’s trip taking them to the Black Hills of South Dakota — the troop will host a garage sale to help raise travel funds for the journey. The sale will take place Saturday, May 4, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Scout Hut, 183 Gray’s Trail in Van Alstyne.

Additional summer activities include the Friends of Scouting annual Scout Car Show on June 15. This event serves as one of two primary fundraisers to cover all the necessary costs of providing a safe and secure meeting place for all of the scout groups in the community as well as a scouting history museum for the entire Texoma region.

The event will feature cars ranging from the 1920s to newer models, as well as low-riders, motorcycles and other special groups. Seven classes will be judged, with additional special awards including “Best of Show” and “Scout’s Choice.” Registration is $20 before June 8 or $25 on the day of the show.

Current sponsors include Auto Body by Fisher, Alpha Transmissions & Automotive, Farmers Insurance (Holly McCollum), Big Tex Trailer World, Parkway Window Tinting, K&M Roofing and Construction, Adams Automotive & Towing, Crossroads Auto Center, Cavender Motors, Randy’s Firewood LLC, Cain’s Trash Removal, Texoma Regional Blood Center, Robertson Welding Service and Mantua Lodge 209. The group is still in need of additional sponsors to help support the event so that it will be a successful fundraiser.

Vendors are invited out to display and sell their wares, at the same registration rates as for the cars. The Scouts also will be selling a variety of popular concession items and will have music and games to provide fun for the whole family.

Events get under way with registration at 8 a.m. running through 11:00 a.m. Cars will be judged at 11:30 and awards presented at 2 p.m. Texoma Regional Blood Center will also be onsite all day to take donations, continuing the Scout tradition of contributing to the needs of the community.

For more information about the car show, to register or to sign up as a sponsor, please contact Corey Robertson at 903-328-7324 or via email at carobertson1975@yahoo.com.