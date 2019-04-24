Spring is a busy season for the Van Alstyne ISD Music Programs, with multiple competitions and public performances providing opportunities for students to showcase their talents. Both the VAHS Winter Drumline and Color Guard just finished their contest seasons, having been elevated to higher competition categories because of their levels of performance.

The Color Guard finished in third place overall at the North Texas Color Guard Association Scholastic AA contest at Flower Mound High School March 30, competing against much larger high schools such as Plano West, North Garland and Mansfield. Similarly, the VAHS Winter Drumline, after placing first by a wide margin in the early competitions of the season, was bumped up to a higher category, placing in the top 10 against multiple 5-A and 6-A schools at the finals at Burleson Centennial High School on April 6.

Both high school and middle school bands compete in UIL Concert and Sight-Reading Contests in the spring, with the middle school band having received a “2” rating on stage and a “1” in sight reading at the UIL Region 25 Contest on March 28. The high school band competed on April 17 and received straight “1” ratings from all judges in both categories, garnering the band its 8th Sweepstakes in this annual contest. In addition, the high school band competes in the Honor Band and Outstanding Performance Series contests, with a final performance scheduled for 2 p.m. April 30 at the Eisemann Center in Richardson. The public is invited to attend.

Local concerts for all of the VAISD ensembles include:

Thursday, April 25, Middle/High School Band Spring Concert, 7 p.m. VAHS

Thursday, May 2, Fine Arts Showcase, various performance times at both VAMS and VAHS campuses

“Our music programs in Van Alstyne continue to grow and improve, and I couldn’t be more proud of our students and instructors,” Fine Arts Director Tim Fulton said. “Even our elementary choirs have been holding grade-level performances this spring, and I think everyone has been impressed with what their music teachers have accomplished. I look forward to seeing the community out supporting our music programs at these upcoming public performances.”