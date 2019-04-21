DISMISSALS

Potter County 320th District Court

Shantel Noelle Bates. June 4, 2017 – Possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram. Dismissed April 5.

Potter County Court at Law No. 1

Christopher Steven Conley. March 21, 2018 – Two charges: Theft of property, more than $100 / less than $750 and Evading arrest/detention. Both dismissed April 4.

Austin Sellers. Oct. 26 – Theft of property, more than $100 / less than $750. Dismissed April 11.

Potter County Court at Law No. 2

Damon Skyler Tolbert. July 15, 2017 – Assault causing bodily injury, family violence. Dismissed April 4.

Jacob Ezekiel Herrera. Nov. 18 – Evading arrest/detention. Dismissed March 29.

Luz Aide Lopez. Nov. 18 – Theft of property, less than $100 with previous conviction. Dismissed March 29.

Casey Burge. Nov. 15, 2013 – Domestic violence. Dismissed Sept. 10.

James Rhoades. Jan. 25, 2013 – Domestic violence. Dismissed Sept. 10.

Shannon Ray Vinyard. Jan. 21, 2017 – DWI, first offense. Dismissed Oct. 10, 2017.

Randall County

Randall County 47th District Court

Ken Kuac. May 27 – Continuous violence against the family. Dismissed April 4.

Randall County 181st District Court

Jacob Shane Truesdell. May 12 – Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Dismissed April 4.

Randall County Court at Law No. 1

Werner Garret Duke. Sept. 7, 2017 – Driving with license invalid, enhanced. Dismissed March 19.

Edward Arthur Jacobs Jr. April 24 – Driving with license invalid, enhanced. Dismissed March 18.

Creston Verna Bolden. April 30 – Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces. Dismissed March 19.

Luke Allen Howell. Oct. 10, 2017 – Assault causing bodily injury, family violence. Dismissed March 18.

Nora Lee Morales. Oct. 20 – Assault causing bodily injury, family violence. Dismissed March 18.

Raymond Garcia. Jan. 2 – Driving with license invalid, enhanced. Dismissed March 20.

Brenda Lindsey Hicks. Oct. 22, 2016 – Driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container. Dismissed March 28.

Delina Dawn Boyd. May 25, 2017 – Two counts of possession of dangerous drug. Dismissed March 28.

Austin Irwin. Oct. 2, 2017 – Theft of property, more than $100 / less than $750. Dismissed March 26.

Mason Edward Crabtree. May 12 – Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces. Dismissed March 26.

Randall County Court at Law No. 2

Tobias Jerome Milton II. May 16, 2017 – Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces. Dismissed March 18.

Jacob Alexander McClintock. Nov. 10 – Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces. Dismissed March 19.

Chance Shanan-Heath Farkas. Jan. 4, 2018 – Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces. Dismissed March 27.

Faustino Hernandez. Aug. 17, 2017 – Harassment. Dismissed March 27.

Xavier Jacoby Allen. June 2 – Violation bond/protective order. Dismissed March 28.

Timothy Aaron Dawson. Aug. 26 – Two counts of deadly conduct. Dismissed March 27.

Danny Mac Phillips. Sept. 16 – Criminal trespass. Dismissed March 26.

Charlene Aurelia Dillinger. Nov. 19 – Violation bond/protective order. Dismissed March 27.

REVOCATIONS

Potter County 251st District Court

Jennifer Sanders. Judgment adjudicating guilt. Burglary of a habitation. Punishment assessed two years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

Edmond Riggs. Judgment adjudicating guilt. Assault family/household member, with previous conviction. Punishment assessed three years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

Eric Anthony Lawrence. Judgment adjudicating guilt. Theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions. Punishment assessed 15 months in state jail and costs.

Jarred Mathew Daniel. Judgment adjudicating guilt. Possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram. Punishment assessed two years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division, $300 fine and costs.

Potter County 108th District Court

Jeremy Ray Baca Bridges. Judgment revoking community supervision. Driving while intoxicated, third or more offenses. Punishment assessed five years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

Mark David Alarcon. Judgment adjudicating guilt. Assault family/household member, impede breath circulation. Punishment assessed two years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

Juanita Vasquez. Judgment revoking community supervision on two charges. (1) Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Punishment assessed six months in state jail and costs. (2) Evading arrest/detention with a vehicle. Punishment assessed two years in Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division and costs.

ACQUITTALS

Potter County 108th District Court

Michael Dale Davis. March 26, 2007 – Injury child/elderly/disabled with intentional bodily injury. Acquitted April 10.

Potter County Court at Law No. 2

Amanda Brooke Kimmons. March 28, 2018 – Driving while intoxicated, second offense. Acquitted Feb. 21.