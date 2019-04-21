Throughout this past week, the AGN Media Editorial Board has spent hours with candidates interested in serving a city for which their affection is apparent. The community is fortunate to have so many people eager and willing to step up to the rigors, demands and scrutiny that accompany public service.

In the upcoming municipal election, voters will be asked to choose a mayor, a city council and four Amarillo ISD school board trustees. These are important roles as they help cast and implement a vision that moves the community forward. Likewise, we have a part to play in this process. Historically, editorial boards have sat down with candidates for frank and candid discussions before issuing endorsements.

Typically, all of this work is done prior to the start of the early voting period, which begins Monday (April 22). Election day is Saturday, May 4. Traditionally, municipal elections have suffered from low voter turnout. There are a number of theories surrounding this, and this space is not the forum to plow that ground. But this is the space where we urge voters to participate in the process. Your singularly important vote and voice help determine the future of the place you call home. Please take this responsibility seriously.

As for our thinking around the endorsement process, we have received some feedback that this is an antiquated and somewhat off-putting duty of newspapers. It will rub candidates the wrong way, and it can irritate an increasingly suspicious audience that there is a quid pro quo agreement in place. Let us assure everyone that is not the case.

We appreciated the opportunity to sit down with every candidate who took us up on our invitation (several mayoral and city council candidates did not respond to our editorial board invite, and we met with no school board candidates). Also, we are grateful for their sincere words about the important function the local newspaper plays in the political process.

That said, here are our recommendations:

Mayor Ginger Nelson has served the community well for the past two years. Since taking the city’s reins following the 2017 election, she has cast a bold and dynamic vision. She has worked to build consensus, and she has brought a steady hand to a municipal governance structure that, quite frankly, needed steadying. Under her leadership, the city’s commitment to public safety has expanded with the addition of 22 new police officers (funded, though not all filled yet).

Most important, though, has been the considerable role she has played in the city’s quest to land the proposed Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine. Since becoming mayor, it has been a top priority and has drawn her attention every day.

In fact, a strong case could be made that while the leadership at Texas Tech went through a challenging public stretch that saw regent disagreement and a chancellor retirement, Nelson stepped into the breach and continued to lead with strength, tact and precision. Certainly, others in Amarillo and elsewhere have been instrumental as well, but Nelson has been working both publicly and privately to keep an important project with numerous political sensitivities moving toward the finish line.

Which is to say work remains to be done. Our position is this: Ginger Nelson is the right person to lead Amarillo during a critical juncture in the city’s history. The vet school project has pulled this community together. It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for Amarillo to land a transformative initiative that will have economic and educational reverberations for generations to come.

Similarly, we recommend re-electing all four of the current city council members. We had a chance to sit down with each incumbent. They are thoughtful and interested in the future of the city. Howard Smith, Freda Powell, Eddie Sauer and Elaine Hays all care deeply about the direction of Amarillo and see incredible potential capable of being harnessed.

The mayor and the council are elected for two-year terms. Each incumbent made the case that is not much time. There is a months-long learning curve and numerous moving parts associated with these jobs. Certainly, work remains, and from our point of view, this group has earned the right to continue that work.

Two years ago, voters elected an entirely new council and mayor, opting for a fresh start and a new direction. There is no arguing the fact that this group has worked together and has cooperated repeatedly with a primary objective of doing what is best for Amarillo. In other words, now is not the time for wholesale change. Now is the time to stay the course and give the team that is in place another two years to capitalize on momentum, tackle unfinished business and put a long-range plan in place that residents can look back on in 20 or 30 years and see what the vision of 2019 meant for the Amarillo of 2050.

This is how we feel, but here is the bottom line. Each person must do their own homework on mayoral, city council and school board candidates. Get engaged. Learn. Vote.

It’s not just the only way or the right way, it’s the American way and it must be the Amarillo way.