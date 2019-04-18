The Texas House initially rejected a bill Wednesday that would notify pregnant women on Medicaid about continuing health coverage after their pregnancy. But Republican leaders said members thought they were voting on an amendment to the bill. In a second attempt, the bill passed easily.

House Bill 1589, filed by Rep. Evelina Ortega, D-El Paso, would notify pregnant women on Medicaid that their coverage continues for two months following the end of their pregnancy and that they are automatically enrolled in Healthy Texas Women, a state health program for low-income women, after that period.

“These women don’t know that these services are available to them, and they aren’t seeking the treatment they sometimes need because of that,” Ortega told the American-Statesman.

Rep. Donna Howard, D-Austin, had filed an amendment that would have automatically enrolled eligible pregnant women in Medicaid and later withdrew it following a challenge by Rep. Briscoe Cain, R-Deer Park. When put to a vote, only seven Republicans joined 61 Democrats, with the bill failing 73-68 despite it being approved on a preliminary vote Tuesday.

Rep. John Zerwas, R-Richmond, who co-authored the bill, told the Statesman that the amendment caused confusion — lawmakers thought they were voting on the amendment rather than on final passage of the bill and that it would expand Medicaid.

Rep. Dan Huberty, R-Houston, motioned to reconsider the bill later in the day, an option allowed for representatives who vote with the side that prevails. The bill then passed 144-1.