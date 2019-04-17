Van Alstyne grew by 254 acres at Tuesday night’s regular City Council meeting, with the annexation of properties on the north end of town, surrounded by U.S. Highway 75 and State Highway 5, and bordering Redden Road.

The annexation requests were made in two items, the second dependent upon the approval of the first.

The first was a request for voluntary annexation by the owner of 168-acre tract, to be known as Rolling Ridge, between US 75 and Waco and near Redden Road and Blythe Road.

Once that was approved, the Council heard the second request which was for the rezoning of 82 acres upon annexation from agriculture to single-family residential-estate and another 86 acres to be rezoned as single-family residential.

Many people spoke up against this, mostly current property owners and residents. Concerns were about the sewer flow from the development, streets, the influx of additional school children into the district and the problems the Van Alstyne Independent School District could face.

Property owner representative Jerry Sylo provided information.

Thomas, who has professional experience in infrastructure, addressed this to the crowd, saying that, if the area is annexed into the city, the property owners will have to follow city ordinances.

“The county does not have those same requirements,” he said. “All we are looking at, right now, is voluntary annexation. We want to protect the people in the area.”

He also reminded the Council and the crowd that the plat is right now only preliminary, some of the items shown don’t even exist now.

Toward the end of the meeting, the Council approved the Rolling Ridge voluntary annexation request unanimously and will begin working with the company to keep them in compliance with all city codes as they build the streets and infrastructure, including sewage disposal. With the annexation, then, they approved the requested rezoning requests.

Also during the meeting, the Council held a vote regarding property on North Main Drive.

The owner asked for a variance to allow a yard with less than five feet from the property lot line. This type vote, City Attorney Julie Forte told the Council, requires four of the Council members’ approval. Council Member Marla Butler was absent, leaving Council Members Crowell, Robert Jaska, Ryan Neal, and Lee Thomas to vote. Crowell opposed.

Later Forte informed the Council that if the variance request were denied, it would be one year before the property owner could again ask for it. With that, the subject went up for a new motion, this time to table it for future consideration, and that passed.

The Council, in regular session, went into more public hearings and votes taken on the following items.

• Request to replat lots inside The Hills of Lone Star, located north of Collin County Road 179 and south of Burke, was approved

• Request to replat 42 acres on the south part of town, between U.S. Hwy 75 and Kelly Lane and north of County Line Road. This request asked that 38.4 acres be rezoned from agriculture to planned development, 2.4 acres be rezoned commercial/office, light retail and neighborhood services, 3.7 acres commercial, and the remainder as residential.

Crowell said she had a problem with the commercial request, because of the roads in place there.

“Getting on the frontage road going north and south, that’s fine for now, but it could change to become a one-way road,” she said.

The Council later in the meeting voted 3-1, with Thomas casting the nay vote, to table this request until they had more information with which to help make their decisions.

As the meeting closed down, almost all the Council members spoke on the issue of approving the annexation even against the requests of so many neighbors. Those neighbors have not asked to be annexed in.

“We try to make the best decisions we can based on the information we have,” Jaska said. “Sometimes, we get caught between friends and business owners, but the decisions we make are in the best interests of the city.”