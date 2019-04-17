Katharyn Laznovsky, 67, passed away surrounded by her family April 13, 2019. She was born December 26, 1951 in Waxahachie to Jo and Martha Eves.

Katharyn is preceded in death by her parents, daughter Kristen Dawn Krnavek and sister Jo Elain Matthews.

Survived by her loving husband of 20 years Gregson Laznovsky, sons Gregory Blacklidge and wife Linzi, Gregson Laznovsky Jr. and wife Sherita, daughters Sabrina Jackson and husband Gary, Christi Douglas and husband James, Wendy Laznovsky, brother Ronald Glenn Eves, grandchildren Mason Cosper, Elsia Rose, Matthew Douglas, Kyle Jackson, Felicia Ryan, Jerry Stringfield, Max & Knox Laznovsky, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Tuesday April 16, 2019, 6-8:00 PM, at Waxahachie Funeral Home. Graveside Service will be held Wednesday April 17, 2019 2:00 PM at Forreston Cemetery.