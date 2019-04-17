This week’s City Council meeting was the last meeting for Suzon Crowell. The outgoing council member completed her two-year term without running for re-election.

Katrina Arsenault will be sworn in at the May meeting for the now-vacated Place 5 seat at the table.

During the citizens communication portion of the meeting, Chamber of Commerce President Barbie Griffin made meeting attendees aware of Viva Van Alstyne, which will be held May 18 at the Grayson College South Campus. The event includes dinner and free play money for gambling.

Also, Lynn Adams, owner of PronTow towing service — one of two towing companies that are automatically called to non-consent tows such as car wrecks spoke during the meeting segment normally used only to address the Council on subjects not listed on the agenda.

The Council recognized the Van Alstyne Public Library employees as part of National Library Week.

The consent agenda was approved unanimously. This included the approval and acceptance of a $614,000 state contract funded through the Greater Texoma Utility Authority with supplemental funding by Van Alstyne in the amount of $38,000. It also awarded a construction contract for water and sewer line replacements on West Jefferson street from Dallas to Douglas streets to JBI Pipeline for $328,155; and renewed the contract with TXU Energy at a rate of 0.0386 for the next 60 months.

The chairman of the Parks & Recreation Board, Sue-Lynn Voigt, updated the Council on items on which they have been working.

The Council approved the revised Van Alstyne Economic Development Corporation by-laws, with a vote of two for (Neal and Thomas), two against (Jaska and Crowell), and Riley breaking the tie with his approval vote.

After hearing again from Adams and also from owners of another in-city towing company, the Council voted to make no change in the ordinance affecting how an agency becomes the one called for non-consent towing. The Council said that anyone is welcome to call any towing company for consent tows.

“We came up with a fair ordinance, which has a deadline to apply and two applied,” Jaska said.

He said there is no need to come up with another ordinance.

“The deadline was set and two applied,” he reiterated. That ordinance is on the city’s website http://www.CityofVanAlstyne.us