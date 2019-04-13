Academy Award and Golden Globe Award winning actress Marlee Matlin served as the keynote speaker during Friday's 10th annual Power of the Purse Luncheon benefiting the Laura W. Bush Institute for Women's Health, which was held in the Heritage Ballroom at the Amarillo Civic Center.

"I want to be able to tell people that I'm one of those who provides a voice for those who don't have a voice," Matlin said via interpreter Jack Jason during a media briefing one half hour prior to the luncheon. "Because we're focusing on women's health issues, I want to make sure we're able to focus on removing barriers. We're here to raise money and awareness while bringing attention to topics that make our lives better."

Matlin lost her hearing at 18-months-old and serves as a staunch advocate for children, as well as those struggling against domestic abuse and addiction while raising awareness for better hearing health for millions of deaf and hard-of-hearing children and adults worldwide.

"Marlee Matlin's story of survival and being one to triumph over adversity is amazing," Angela Knapp Eggers, senior director of the Laura Bush Institute, said. "We've had 11 local donors buy tables that have allowed the deaf community to attend today. For the deaf community having Marlee Matlin here is a really big deal and we're so excited to have her here."

With Power of the Purse possessing a mission endeavoring to inspire, enhance and strengthen the lives of women and children by raising funds for education, financial stability and health, Matlin said she was excited to come here to share with luncheon guests.

"I was one of those people who faced barriers growing up," she said. "As a person who happens to be deaf, I am well aware of issues of access for those who are deaf or hard-of-hearing. We're talking about not being able to have access to interpreters in hospitals or the legal system. The accessibility is still not 100 percent. That's usually been my case and that's what I talk about, but there are other barriers as well. We should all have access to the care we deserve across the board."

Eggers said the last 10 years have been a blur and a wonderful ride.

"We have raised $3.25 million with this luncheon over the 10-year span and we're thrilled about the opportunity to do that," she said. "We have been able to help with a lot of programs that have helped mainly women take better care of themselves. If they do that, ultimately they will be better able to take care of their families."

Officials said there were more than 100 purses available during the luncheon for auction or ready to sell. Meanwhile, Matlin said Amarillo definitely left a lasting impression.

"The people here are beautiful," she said. "I had never been here, but the people here are very proud of their city. I feel their pride and have a great deal of respect for that. It's really great to be here."