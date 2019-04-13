25 years ago:

BUTTE, Montana - An 11-year-old boy died on Wednesday, a day after being shot in the head by a classmate on a crowded elementary school playground, authorities said.

50 years ago:

HOUSTON - A man's heart and lung were stored successfully for 22 hours in a special human organ preservation chamber used for the first time in medical history, a Methodist Hospital spokesman said Sunday.

75 years ago:

Lt. Milton G. Scarbrough has notified his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Rufus Scarbrough of 1612 Sixteenth Street, that he has arrived safely in England. Lt. Scarbrough is a fighter pilot.

100 years ago:

Local items from the Slaton Slatonite - Tuesday was city election day in Slaton, but everything passed off quietly and the police force was not called upon to quell any riots.