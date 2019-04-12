Friday forecast for Austin: Mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures are expected during the day before rain moves into Central Texas in the wee hours of Saturday morning, the National Weather Service said.

The high temperature on Friday will be around 81 degrees, forecasters said. Skies will become mostly cloudy and temperatures will drop to a low around 64 degrees overnight, forecasters said.

Rain is mostly likely to fall after 2 a.m. Saturday, when a 60% chance of rain exists, they said. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is expected in Austin, the weather service said.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely Saturday with the arrival of a cold front, and gusty winds will follow in the next few days, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Saturday: Cloudy with a 70% chance of rain, then gradually becoming sunny after 2 p.m. The high will be around 80 and east wind blowing 5 to 15 mph will become west in the afternoon. Mostly clear at night with a low around 47. Northwest wind blowing 15 to 20 mph could have gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 72. North-northwest wind blowing 10 to 15 mph could have gusts as high as 25 mph. Clear at night with a low around 50.

Monday: Sunny with a high near 80. South wind blowing 10 to 15 mph could have gusts as high as 20 mph. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 60. South-southeast wind will be blowing around 15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain after 8 a.m. and a high near 78. South wind blowing 10 to 15 mph could have gusts as high as 20 mph. Mostly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain and a low around 69.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain and a high near 86. Partly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain and a low around 57.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a 20% chance of rain and a high near 77.