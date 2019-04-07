This week, Lubbockites shared their fondest memories of the Lubbock Municipal Auditorium and Coliseum on the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Facebook page. Here are some of our favorites:

"I was the last class to have our graduation ceremony at the coliseum. We also have wonderful memories of going to Tech basketball games, one of which my daughter and I were featured on the front page of the A-J when she was only 2-years-old. She is now a 23-year-old Red Raider." - Michelle Candanoza Acosta

"I will never forget the first Cotton Kong’s game I took my boys to. We were playing the Austin Icebats and the goalies got in a fight. We didn’t know a thing about hockey, but we looked at each other and in unison said, “this is so cool!” - Christy Hernandez

"My husband and I met at a Beach Boys’ concert at the coliseum in 1978. This year we celebrated our 40th anniversary." - Susan Bryant Lehne

"After graduating in 1960, we saw Bob Hope as well as many basketball games, concerts, rodeos, tractor pulls, whatever was there. Gonna miss that venue!" - Doyle Parnell

"My dad and uncle Kenny would take us kiddos to the Monster Truck and Tractor Pulls every year. We were in awe of the big trucks accomplishing amazing feats and by the time the big airplane engines were roaring, I would be sound asleep in my dad’s lap. Too much excitement!!" - Summer Phillips

"Watching the '93 National Champion women's basketball team work their way to the title." - Bill Barr

"I grew up having all of my dance recitals in the Municipal Auditorium. Memories of backstage, dressing rooms, those green velvety seats all have a very special place in my heart." - Laura Rhodes

"Leaving it after I’d successfully manually enrolled in the classes I needed for my degree plan for the upcoming semester. Circa late 70s." - Walter Riggs

"My 92-year-old dad was there when it was built. He lived nearby at the time. While we sat in the coliseum, a few months ago, watching the very last TTU men’s basketball game there, he told me about being there in the early 50s, watching a basketball game against Baylor. The building wasn’t even finished yet. He looked up at the ceiling and a fire had broken out. The game was delayed for a bit while the fire was extinguished, then continued on to the end." - Susan Hendrix Whited