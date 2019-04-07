American Bank of Commerce announces acquisition of mortgage company

American Bank of Commerce announces the acquisition of Infinity Mortgage Holdings, LLC, a privately held company, effective March 14, 2019.

Infinity Mortgage has been providing mortgage lending services since 2015. The company specializes in offering a complete suite of mortgage products that provide flexibility, low cost, and quick close turnarounds for their clients.

“The addition of Infinity Mortgage fulfills a key element in our strategic plan. Owning a full-service mortgage company will allow ABC Bank to provide our customers a low cost, quick close option when buying a home. I am excited to work with a great team of mortgage bankers,” stated James Arnold, President and CEO of American Bank of Commerce.

Led by Nick Flanagan, Infinity Mortgage was founded in 2015 and operates branches in Austin, Dallas, Houston, Lubbock, and McKinney with expansion plans for other Texas and Colorado markets. Flanagan will continue to lead the company as president.

American Bank of Commerce is a $950 million community bank with over 50 years of profitability operating fourteen banking centers in Lubbock, Austin, Dallas and Colorado.

