I am frequently amazed at the unholy alliance of consultants and managers/public officials. The hubris, questionable analysis, lack of accountability and sloppy word use are troubling. Whatever happened to local government by the people?

I am reminded of a phrase that was popularized in the United States by Mark Twain, who attributed it to, I believe, Benjamin Disraeli: "There are three kinds of lies: lies, damned lies, and statistics." I would add consultant reports.

I, admittedly, am a consultant skeptic. For one thing, they are outsiders. Also, they are profit driven, and to justify their presence, they have to find something that needs to be changed and then propose a change — the bigger the better (for them).

The whole consultant scheme is to convince people who hire them that the consultants are critical to the process, based on the self-generated myth that they know how to run our city better than the people who live here and those who we elect to represent us.

Curiously, the first 40 percent of their engagement is usually talking to the people in place to learn what is going on. Then, they slap together a grand plan and leave town, never having to live with the implementation of their plan or the long-term consequences; or if they agree to work longer, they get paid more.

Our tax dollars at work

A proposal by a consultant, Halff Associates, claims it will "significantly eliminate" flooding along Gill's Branch once and for all.

The claim is that the consultant’s proposal, which was developed in the past few months, regarding the decades-long problem of flooding along Gill's Branch will not only mitigate the problem or abate it temporarily, but will “significantly eliminate” it “once and for all.”

Eliminate? I think not. According to Google, eliminate means to "completely remove or get rid of (something)." Anyone who has lived along a river (such as the Colorado) knows that you never, ever succeed in eliminating flooding once and for all, especially not with a "proposal" (which is just words on paper). There are a series of massive, flood control dams on the Colorado River, for example; have they eliminated flooding? No.

Those words are simply political hyperbole to try to get citizens to accept spending $4.3 million (if it doesn't go over budget) for what is presented as an immediate fix to a major problem that developed over decades.

The arrogance is palpable. I seem to recall that Bastrop State Park has experienced three 100-year flood events over a few years. Wait, I thought a 100-year flood event meant it had an average reoccurrence of once every 100 years. Nope, that is just another statistic.

Further, the real world is dynamic. Changes like burning the canopy of trees or increased city density drastically change the historical effect of natural events. Mother Nature is inherently unpredictable, especially when mankind keeps disrupting the ecosystem. Mother Nature will not be controlled by quick fixes, even in city limits and with consultants.

The more responsible and accurate claim by Halff Associates would have been that the elements of the proposal, if and when accomplished, would be one step in an overall program that could be reasonably expected to substantially mitigate the extent and frequency of flooding in this area.

Other, less costly, steps could have been used and would help, such as rainwater harvesting by residents, rain gardens and water retention structures.

By the way, an informed and forward-looking rewrite of the Bastrop development code would be making pragmatic and incremental changes by writing requirements/incentives for such beneficial measures into the code for developers, builders, landscapers and residents. Instead, with the Building Bastrop initiative, the rewrite of the city’s development code, officials seem to be focused on social engineering with their new urbanist consultant.

I also question Halff Associates’ plan for single span bridges at two creek crossings, which is obviously quite expensive. Bridges have to be maintained, and we have deteriorated and dangerous bridges all over the state (remember, we have one downtown). Why build more? Why not install much larger culverts, such as the multiple, large, concrete structures under the entrance to Buescher State Park? There is no need to go to the expense of designing, building and maintaining several bridges, but consultants like to go big with pretty engineering diagrams. After all, it’s not their money.

The best and brightest

Well, at least when you get consultants, you get the best and brightest with a track record of success, right? Not necessarily.

The city of Austin spent $8 million (a lot of it on consultants) and several years trying to rewrite its development code, before it declared that effort fatally flawed. When they asked the new city manager to try again, he responded that it would be pointless to try until the City Council gave him some meaningful policy guidance.

Postmortem review of the CodeNext debacle caused one expert to conclude that it would be advisable to make incremental changes to the existing code rather than to swing for the fences on writing a new code.

Austin is a big city; let's use its consultant

The city of Bastrop is following Austin’s same path. Bastrop hired a non-resident, new urbanist consultant to advise them how to manage the city’s development code and drainage.

Curiously, Bastrop hired the consultant who was described as the “boss” of the failed CodeNext project in Austin. The president and CEO of Simplecity Design Matt Lewis, the consultant hired by Bastrop for the Building Bastrop initiative, was the assistant planning director for the city of Austin, who reportedly was in charge of the massive CodeNext failure.

Lewis ultimately resigned from his job with the city after spending nearly two months on paid leave as the city investigated allegations that he mistreated staff, according to the American-Statesman.

Further, “Lewis' resignation is another black eye for the city's long-troubled overhaul of its building and use code, known as CodeNext … CodeNext has encountered fierce resistance from neighborhood activists and has been the target of fierce complaints, in part, because of how Lewis was managing the project,” the newspaper reported.

Common sense and local knowledge

A more sensible and less costly approach by the people we elected would be to use their staff and other people with common sense and local knowledge to address issues like Gill's Branch flooding in a series of steps, over time. They wouldn't use outsiders who will never pay city taxes and who would not have to find alternative routes during major construction.

Remember, this is the same city government that is talking about costly renovations to the sewer plant/building a new plant, and how to deal with a lead-covered, closed bridge that will be expensive to tear down and more expensive to save. A million dollars here and $1 million there, and pretty soon you are talking real money.

We need help

I have deep respect for Mayor Connie Schroeder and great expectations for her as the city’s highest elected officer. Realistically, when she assumed office, she was left to deal with the aftermath of a prior administration that some regarded as inept, and prior management who some regarded as seeming oblivious to city growth and deferred maintenance. Despite the challenges, I wish Schroeder would be more assertive with her sense of community values, gut instincts and common sense. Please don't fall into the trap of deferring to the common politician safe harbors of mindless process, consultants and a “professional” city manager. We elected you; we didn't elect them.

That said, I was greatly disappointed recently when Schroeder traveled to Austin to testify against a bill to limit annual property tax increases to 2.5 percent before the increase would be put up to a public vote. Someone appears to have big spending plans for the city that would be constrained by a cap and/or voter consideration. They apparently can't be patient enough to limit annual increases to 2.5 percent and don't want to have to get your approval for larger increases. So much for transparency in government of the people, by the people and for the people.