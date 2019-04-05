Women's Connection hosting monthly luncheon

The Lubbock Christian Women's Connection will host their monthly luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., April 9 at the Lubbock Country Club, 3400 Mesa Road.

The theme for the monthly luncheon is "Let A Smile Be Your Umbrella."

The fee is $15 for the program, buffet lunch and door prizes. Musical entertainment will be provided by Melody Grace of Amarillo, according to the release.

For anyone interested in attending the luncheon, they must RSVP to LubbockCWC@gmail.com or Weslyn at (575) 318-9555.

Lubbock Interfaith Dialogue to meet

The Lubbock Interfaith Dialogue will hold their monthly meeting from noon to 1 pm., April 11, at St. John's United Methodist Church, 1501 University Ave., in the Aldersgate conference room.

Dr. Gary M. Bell, a retired professor of history from Texas Tech, will be the featured presenter for the meeting.

The topic Bell will speak on is "Year 2219: How Will The Historians Treat Us Then?".

For more information on the monthly meeting, contact Mary Vines at mvines11@gmail.com.

New Hope Missionary Baptist hosting 93rd anniversary

The New Hope Missionary Baptist Church is hosting their 93rd anniversary at 3:30 p.m., April 14 at 2002 Birch Ave.

The theme for the service is "The Church Transforming Lives Through the Implementation of the Gospel."

The special guest speaker is Pastor Darren Willis of Bethlehem Baptist Church from Odessa.

Anyone from the public is invited to attend.

