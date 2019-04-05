One of the main messages of the No. 11-ranked Texas Tech baseball team is to have a short-term memory. Whether good or bad, don’t dwell too long on a moment or a game.

The Red Raiders carry that mentality into the Big 12 Conference home-opening series this weekend against Kansas after dropping a 12-9 decision to New Mexico on Wednesday.

“You lose a game, but you get to play another. There’s always a next day, so I think that’s one of the things we look forward to is playing again,” junior second baseman Brian Klein said Thursday. “Yesterday was a tough one to swallow, but we’re excited for three games this weekend.”

Tech (19-8, 3-3) and Kansas (15-13, 1-5) square off at 2 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday at Dan Law Field/Rip Griffin Park. Late Thursday, Tech moved up the start time of the series opener to account for a National Weather Service forecast calling for a 30 to 50 percent chance of rain Friday night.

Klein had a hit and an RBI in Wednesday’s contest. He currently has 29 RBI to go along with 36 hits for a .367 batting average on the season.

“I think first of all, all that credit and glory goes to my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, but I would say that just (head coach Tim) Tadlock’s had me in the 4-hole for most of the year and I was in 5 for the last couple of days,” Klein said. “I think he has confidence in me to be able to hit guys in and to put together good at-bats wherever I’m at in the lineup. It just so happens that guys are on base and I’ve been able to get a couple hits.”

Klein and the Red Raiders will look to bounce back against a Jayhawks team that is also entering the series with a loss. The Jayhawks fell to Wichita State, 9-1, on Tuesday and lost their conference series to Baylor, two games to one, last weekend.

As an older, more experienced squad, Tadlock referred to the Jayhawks as fundamentally sound.

“You’re not going to see many guys not run balls out," he said. "They’re going to bunt guys up when they need to. They’re usually very good at that kind of stuff. They played really good defense last year when we played them.

"They’ve got a little West Coast in them. (Head coach Ritch) Price is a West Coast guy, so you’ll see a little bit of that stuff sometimes.”

In contrast, the Red Raiders have more of a mix between older and younger, which includes Klein and senior first baseman Cameron Warren as two of the team’s more experienced players. In addition to having that short-term memory, Warren stresses the importance of never letting off the gas and scoring as early and often as possible.

“You want to have good at-bats, personally, every time you get up there, so we want to put together good at-bats throughout the whole lineup, one through nine,” he said. “Keep producing runs throughout the whole game because you never know what might happen.”

Warren is hitting .361 with a Big 12-best 38 RBI and seven home runs.

In addition to maintaining a level of success at the plate, Tadlock and company will look to their pitching staff to lead the team’s defense.

Freshman Micah Dallas(3-0, 266 ERA), junior Caleb Kilian (3-2, 5.35) and redshirt junior Erikson Lanning (0-0) will make up Tech's starting rotation this weekend, Tadlock said.

Dallas made his first Big 12 start in last week's series opener at Kansas State, allowing three runs in six innings.

While Tadlock is pleased with Dallas’ repertoire, there are other elements he’d like to add to it.

“There will come a time where you’ll want to develop a third pitch at some point," Tadlock said. "He (can be) fastball, slider, changeup. Now it’s probably fastball, slider. Just wanting him to get a little bit better each time we get together. Get a little bit better mentally and physically.”