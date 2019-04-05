Austin police believe a man accused of breaking into the flagship Kendra Scott store in South Austin Tuesday and making off with thousands of dollars in merchandise tried to use the jewelry to pay off his debts, an arrest warrant affidavit says.

Raymond Hernandez, 44, faces a charge of burglary, but as of Friday morning, was not in police custody, online jail records show.

Police said they were called to the break-in at the store on South Congress Avenue at 3:48 a.m. Tuesday. According to the affidavit, the front door had signs of forced entry and video surveillance, which was later released to the media to help find the robber, showed a man shattering it with a hammer.

The burglar began shattering jewelry cases and stuffing items into a bag.

After the burglary, Kendra Scott offered a $10,000 reward to anyone who helped find the intruder.

According to the affidavit, police got a call on Wednesday afternoon from a person who said they had information about the burglary. A man said he purchased a small ring for $100 from Hernandez, who he said he knew from a local game room where Hernandez works the front door, the document says. The informant said Hernandez told him and his girlfriend he had committed the burglary at the Kendra Scott store when he bought the ring, the affidavit says.

The pair described Hernandez to police and gave photos of him to investigators.

Police then got another phone call about the robbery on Thursday morning, according to the affidavit. A man who also knows Hernandez from the game room said he confronted Hernandez about a debt he hadn't paid, the document says. He said Hernandez offered to give him four rings instead of cash, which he accepted. However, after they parted ways, the man noticed that the rings had the words "Kendra Scott" stamped on the bands and called police, the affidavit says.

The man also described Hernandez to police, saying that he was "severely bowlegged" and waddles when he walks, the affidavit says. Police noticed that the man in the video matched the descriptions given by the sources, including his height, the way he walked and a distinct tattoo on his neck, the document says.

It was not immediately clear if Kendra Scott had paid the $10,000 reward to any of the tipsters.

"This is currently an active investigation, and we are letting the police department handle everything," a spokeswoman for the company said. "Once it is settled we can share further statement on the reward and thank the community for their help."

Kendra Scott said it has installed new security measures companywide after the burglary to ensure its properties are protected.

“Our culture of giving back is a core value of ours and when we are robbed of our merchandise this also robs the proceeds of the impactful causes in our community we are committed to supporting,” the company said in a statement.

.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }