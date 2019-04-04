There is news about our crazy here-today-gone-tomorrow-back-again owls, but I have to tell you about something else first.

March 31 was a landmark day for me for many reasons. I reached a “milestone birthday,” you know, one of those with a zero at the end. You figure out which one – but that’s only the beginning.

The week before began with a fun dinner in Austin with Martha Harris, Nancy Wood, Kay McAnally, Deborah Johnson, Bonnie Coffey and Kathryn Nash. It was five days before my birthday, but we all have busy schedules, so I thought that was the best day for us to get together.

My children, Wes and Rachel, well mainly Rachel, who now lives in the Dallas area, my niece, Heather, who lives near Alexandria, La., and my Bastrop pals conspired to throw me the surprise party of surprise parties two days early. Two of the main perpetrators were Martha Harris and fellow owl watcher Laurie Liriano. She and her husband, Carlos, hosted the shindig. One thing I have learned for sure is that my children, my niece and several of my besties can be prolific liars.

Did I mention that the evening had a 70s theme? Bill Pletsch wore the largest Afro wig known to man. His wife, Shawn, looked pretty groovy too. Then there was Bill’s shirt with those martini glasses filled with something unusual. I don’t know the story behind it. Ask him.

Laurie’s Afro was not shabby in the least. That, combined with her shiny disco bellbottoms, made for quite an outfit. Carlos was decked out in a leisure suit, patent leather shoes and groovy shades. Their second son, Michael, is a senior at Bastrop High, and he even dressed for the occasion and hung with the old folks. Their older son, Scott, was the final lookout at the house waiting for my arrival. Martha had a very neat blonde Afro and what we from South Louisiana call a “Yat hat.” Debbie Denny and Council Member Drusilla Rogers wore headband and braids.

My Rachel even brought some appropriate attire for me to change into since I had been working in my yard most of the afternoon and looked like it. Yes, I was totally surprised and very unkempt looking.

There was a disco backdrop and one of those things you put your face through with “groovy” people in 70s polyester attire painted on the front. They were both well used. That means there are probably a lot of “blackmail” pictures floating around out there. Dancing took place beneath a rotating disco ball.

They didn’t stop with only the clothes. There was an olive green fondue pot, quiche, gelatin molds, Hamburger Helper and much more. I’ve never seen so much food, contributed by my friends. My birthday cake was a showstopper. It was a New Orleans creation called doberge (pronounced dough-bash). Wikipedia describes it this way, “… the cake is made of multiple thin layers of cake alternating with dessert pudding. Very often the cakes are made with half chocolate pudding and half lemon pudding. They are covered in a thin layer of butter cream and a fondant shell or, alternatively, a poured glaze on the outside. They are normally made with six or more layers, but many amateurs make versions with fewer. Traditional flavors are chocolate, lemon or caramel.”

Despite numerous calls to area bakeries, Martha and Laurie could not find one that made this masterpiece. So, Susie McIlwain brought one from New Orleans for me. We were watching the owls when she drove up the night before, which made for some quick scrambling to cover the masterpiece.

At Martha’s request, Sen. Kirk Watson had a flag flown over the state Capitol Building on my birthday. Playwright and dear friend Conor McAnally wrote and performed “The Ballad of DAM” (my initials) for those assembled. Mayor Schroeder delivered a proclamation declaring my birthday as “Debbie Moore Day.”

There were so many great friends, new and old, that I will not even try to list them all for fear of forgetting someone. I can’t even begin to thank everyone who made this a birthday I will not ever forget. There were lots of laughs and hugs. I love you all.

News from the nest

When I wrote to you last, there was renewed fear that our owls had flown the coop – again. Well, all fear has been relieved. Our mama is sitting on the nest. Papa Thor is hunting and providing mama with food and keeping watch over the nest for countless hours of the day.

A few hours after dark, they can sometimes be heard doing their howler monkey screeches and seen diving around and hunting in the area. She will call, he will arrive, often with food, and together they fly and swoop near the nest, providing us with a real show.

Last summer we named papa Thor, but we could never settle on a name for mama. I would like to ask for your input on what we should name this beautiful female bird that would befit the mate of an owl named for “a hammer-wielding god associated with thunder, lightning, storms, oak trees, strength, and the protection of mankind.”

If you have a suggestion for her name, please e-mail it to me at the address below. A panel of “impartial judges” will select a winner, which I will announce next time with the name of the person making the winning submission. By the way, there is no prize, just some fun.

Until Next Time

That’s all for now. Until next time, be good to yourself. Let me hear from you by email at mooreaboutbastrop@yahoo.com so I can share the fun things that are going on in and around Bastrop.

Remember: “Age is not how old you are, but how many years of fun you’ve had.” Matt Maldre