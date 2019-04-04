Thursday forecast for Austin: Early morning drizzle and fog are expected to clear out of Central Texas by 7 a.m., paving the way for a warm afternoon with highs in the 80s, the National Weather Service said.

Cloudy skies in the morning will gradually clear up to be mostly sunny and temperatures could reach as high as 86 degrees, forecasters said. The high temperature is nearly 10 degrees above normal. Typically on this day in Austin, the temperature reaches a high of 77 degrees, according to climate data.

Skies at night will be partly cloudy and temperatures will dip to a low of 63 degrees, forecasters said. Usually the low for this day is 56 degrees, according to climate data.

Hot temperatures and chances of rain are expected starting Friday, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Friday: Partly sunny with a high near 85. Mostly cloudy at night with a 50 percent chance of rain and a low around 66.

Saturday: High near 78 with a 90 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy at night with a 50 percent chance of rain and a low around 64.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and a high near 84. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 58.

Monday: Sunny with a high near 83. Mostly clear at night with a low around 57.

Tuesday: Sunny with a high near 86. Clear at night with a low around 61.

Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 90.