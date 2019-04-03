The Texas House on Wednesday is expected to vote on House Bill 3, the major school finance bill that would spend $9 billion over the next two years, along with more than 90 measures lawmakers want to tack onto the bill.

The bill, by Rep. Dan Huberty, R-Houston, would spend $6.7 billion on public education and $2.7 billion on property tax relief over the next two years. However, among the several amendments that the House will consider on Wednesday is one by Huberty that would cut school district's tax rates even more than what his bill would do in its current form. It would translate to even greater property tax relief over the next two years.

Other amendments that have been filed would increase funding for special education students, restore a special pot of money set aside for gifted and talented programs, establish a school safety allotment and automatically adjust the base amount of money school districts get per student for inflation each year.

Borrowing the Senate's idea, Rep. Richard Peña Raymond, D-Laredo, has proposed five amendments that would give classroom teachers, counselors, librarians and nurses across-the-board raises ranging from $3,000 to $5,000. The Senate has approved a bill that spends $4 billion over the next two years that would give all classroom teachers and counselors raises of $5,000.

Rep. Matt Schaefer, R-Tyler, has proposed an amendment unpopular among teacher groups which would give teachers additional pay based on their relative performance, also called merit pay. Although the idea was included in the original version of HB 3, Huberty removed it after teachers said they feared they would be measured by student performance on state standardized tests. Teacher groups and others don't support tying teacher pay or district funding to state standardized tests, which they say are not good measures of student or teacher skill.

Whatever the House decides will need to be vetted by the Senate, which is taking a slightly different approach to school finance this session. The chamber not only has the pay raise bill, but also has indicated a willingness to support a teacher merit pay system and giving extra funding to districts based on state standardized test scores.

House Bill 9, as it stands now, would boost funding to districts by directing more funding to poor students and to students who didn't grow up learning English, and by revising and eliminating various outdated elements of the state's school finance formula. The bill would drop tax rates for most school districts by at least 4 cents per $100 valuation.

The Austin school district would get $1,759 more per student under the bill, more than any other Central Texas school district. That is in large part because the district's recapture payment under the bill would drop by $194 million in 2020. Property-wealthy districts like Austin must must pay recapture to the state to help support property-poor districts.