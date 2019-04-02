Editor’s note: This is the second in a series of short articles about Moo-La Fest coming to Stephenville City Park this summer.

It is not a party unless there is cheese, right?

Moo-La Fest is thrilled to collaborate with Veldhuizen Cheese Shoppe to create a one-of-a-kind tasting experience under one tent.

Chelsey Veldhuizen Brown has organized a pairing tent to feature their handcrafted cheeses, along with five local wineries. In addition to their cheeses, the tasting tent will feature delicious wines from Bluff Dale Vineyards, Brennan Vineyards, Bull Lion Ranch & Vineyard, Lucky Vines Vineyard & Winery and Silver Spur Vineyard & Winery.

“These fabulous local wines will be carefully paired with our own artisan cheeses to create a delightful tasting experience for our guests,” Brown said.

The tasting tent will highlight the choice of either five flights featuring one from each winery for $10, or 10 flights with two from each winery for $20. A specific cheese to complement the qualities and characteristics of each will accompany each wine flight.

Since 2002, the Veldhuizen family has handcrafted cheeses from their 180-acre farm. Four generations of the Veldhuizen family work together offering 20 varieties of artisan raw milk cheeses.

Moo-La Fest will take place May 31-June 1 at Stephenville City Park.