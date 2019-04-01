America’s Electric Cooperatives designated the second Monday of April each year as National Lineman Appreciation Day. On April 8, Medina EC honors the hardworking people who often work in challenging conditions to keep the lights on.

“Too often, people don’t think about what the linemen do because electricity is such a give-in these days. People may think about it when the power goes out, but most don’t realize the danger of the job and work that goes on behind scenes to get lights back on at midnight when it is storming. When you are part of this industry, it is very easy to understand that linemen deserve a special day of recognition,” said Medina EC CEO Mark Rollans.

To mark the occasion, the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association unanimously adopted this resolution:

“Whereas linemen leave their families and put their lives on the line every day to keep the power on; whereas linemen work 365 days a year under dangerous conditions to build, maintain and repair the electric infrastructure; whereas linemen are the first responders of the electric cooperative family, getting power back on and making things safe for all after storms and accidents, and; whereas there would be no electric cooperatives without the brave men and women who comprise our corps of linemen; Therefore be it resolved that the NRECA recognizes the second Monday of April of each year as National Lineman Appreciation Day … to recognize the contributions of these valuable men and women to America’s electric cooperatives.”

If you would like to leave a message for the linemen of Medina Electric Cooperative, you can do so by visiting their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MedinaEC or sending an email to MyCoop@MedinaEC.org.