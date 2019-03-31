Sales tax licenses issued in Lubbock by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts for the week ending March 25:
• Jenny's Room, 508 50th St., Unit D
• La Quinta Inn & Suites, 6504 Interstate 27
• Mr. Laundry LLC, 4001 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
• 3 Amigos Bar and Grill, 701 E. 50th St.
• Business Hygiene, 8718 County Road 6835
• Mar Y Tierra LLC, 5702 19th St.
• Mar Y Tierra, 2531 82nd St.
• Pretty Darn Amazing Productions LLC, 8401 County Road 6910
• Christina Belle-Henry M.D., P.A., 3614 23rd St.
• Sally Blair Ceramics, 3313 31st St.
• Evans Associates, 3301 62st St.
• Lite Bite Mediterranean Cafe, 3624 50th St.
• Twisted Endeavors, 3712 37th S.
• One Stop, 301 N. University Ave.
• Hub City Billiards, 6512 Sixth St.
• C&DI LLC, 8508 Jordan Drive
• Delta Land Surveying LLC, 3307 82nd St., Unit J
• Feleena's, 3808 85th St.
• Sister's Herbs LLC, 3308 82nd St.
• Ash and Cole Home Decor, 5505 111th St.
• Double EE Embroidery, 6703 82nd St., Apt. 1326
• Texas Performance Metal Worx, 13209 County Road 1800, Ste. 71
• Texas Teacup Yorkies, 11103 Salem Ave.