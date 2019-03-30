Lubbock Christian University downed Newman 15-4 and 28-1 on Friday in a baseball doubleheader at Hays Field to improve to 5-0 in Heartland Conference play.

Lubbock Christian won its sixth straight contest in game one on the strength of a complete-game pitching performance from Ryan Johnson.

Johnson (8-0) allowed five hits and struck out seven.

Andrew Pratt hit three home runs to pace the Chaps’ offense, with Braden Hayward driving in five runs with a home run and a pair of doubles.

The Chaps put up their biggest run total of the season in game two, with six players slugging home runs in the rout. Hayward and Pratt each homered again, with Keaton Greenwalt, Hill Alexander, Andres Negron and Chase Whetsel also hitting the ball out of the park.

Whetsel's was a grand slam, and Negron's was a three-run shot. Whetsel and Hayward each finished with five RBI. Greenwalt, Hayward and Ryan Rijo had four hits apiece.

The Chaps (22-8, 5-0) and Jets (12-14, 1-4) will finish the weekend series with a 1 p.m. game Saturday.

LCU softball

Lubbock Christian University split Friday’s Heartland Conference softball doubleheader against St. Edward's at PlainsCapital Park.

The Lady Chaps (21-9, 10-6 in Heartland Conference) took game one 8-3, with Taylor Franco going seven innings for the complete-game win.

Franco (8-5) scattered eight hits and allowed one walk while striking out three.

In game two, LCU starter Jordan Wehr was charged with five earned runs in two innings of work as the Lady Chaps fell 9-5. Wehr (7-3) took the loss as the Hilltoppers scored seven runs in the third inning to take a big early lead.

K.K. Lopez-Liu drove in three of LCU's five runs, with two runs scoring on her third-inning double to the left-field wall.

LCU and St. Edward's (9-17, 6-12) will end their weekend series with a noon finale Saturday at PlainsCapital Park.

Wayland baseball

McPHERSON, Kansas — Wayland Baptist's Sooner Athletic Conference series opener Friday against Central Christian was suspended because of inclement weather in the sixth inning with the Pioneers leading 5-0.

Wayland extended its lead to 5-0 on a two-run double by Yaniel Vargas in the top of the sixth.

When the game was suspended, the Tigers were batting in the bottom of the sixth with the bases loaded and no outs.

The Pioneers (18-11, 7-4 in SAC) and Tigers (2-19) will attempt to complete the game Saturday, but a start time had not been announced late Friday.The two teams had been scheduled to play a doubleheader starting at noon Saturday.