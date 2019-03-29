Railroad Commission of Texas Chairman Christi Craddick visited Amarillo during a swing through the Panhandle on Wednesday, garnering input from oil and gas industry professionals while also lending insight regarding the current legislative session in Austin. Officials said the Commission has primary regulatory jurisdiction over the oil and natural gas industry, pipeline transporters, natural gas and hazardous liquid pipeline industry, natural gas utilities, the LP-gas industry and coal and uranium surface mining operations.

Craddick's visit began in Pampa, where the Railroad Commission has a field office and concluded with a luncheon speaking engagement before the Panhandle Producers & Royalty Owners Association in Amarillo.

"It was great to meet with Railroad Commission employees in Pampa and gain a lot of great feedback," said Craddick, who is based in Austin. "We had a good exchange and fostered dialogue that will help us better serve the men and women who work in our industry."

During her conversation with Panhandle Producers & Royalty Owners Association members Craddick said she provided updates on the manner in which the Commission's budget is crafted, in addition to spurring conversations about how the agency can enhance the oil and gas industry here.

"Our budget has had some challenges, but last year we were given access to some of our dollars that enabled us to pay people appropriately and hire to bolster our staff," she said. "This legislative session we're focusing on vastly updating our IT capabilities. We're an agency that has a lot of data and we have a dated system. The goal is to get off of the mainframe we're currently on, which will allow for greater efficiency. We're asking for the legislature for additional dollars to do that. I make an effort to get to the Panhandle at least once a year and always enjoy coming to Amarillo to determine how we can maximize resource utilization."

Craddick praised Panhandle Producers & Royalty Owners Association for its continued engagement in Austin and efforts to enhance the work of oil and gas industry professionals here.