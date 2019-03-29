25 years ago:

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Danny Harold Rolling apologized on Tuesday to the families of his victims as a judge considered whether the convicted killer should live or die for slaying five college students.

50 years ago:

Burglars escaped with more than $7,000 from The Hour Glass, 2207 University Ave., late Friday night or early Saturday morning in one of the biggest burglary hauls in the Hub City in recent weeks.

75 years ago:

WASHINGTON - The Army and Navy Journal, unofficial service magazine, today criticized in an editorial Allied conduct of the war in Italy, asserting the campaign has not only "provided us with lessons, but has furnished the enemy with them."

100 years ago:

A card from the demobilization committee of the Army Y.M.C.A. Camp Kearny, Calif., says that John Puckett, a former resident of Lubbock, will soon receive his discharge and will return home in a short time.