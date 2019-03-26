The Lubbock Christian University women are back in the Elite Eight of the Division II NCAA Tournament for the third time in four years. In the two narrow victories that boosted the Lady Chaps into the national quarterfinals, Juliana Robertson was the unsung hero with three clutch plays in the last 30 seconds of those games.



Not bad for a former walk-on who didn't even think she was going to play college basketball.

Robertson admittedly wasn't bursting with confidence as the end of her high school career neared, and then she suffered a significant knee injury in the last game of her senior year.



"I didn't want to play for a long time," she said, "so I didn't put myself out there at all. I was going to go to ACU just to go to school. My parents were like, 'You need to pursue what you're good at. You don't want to be in college debt, have all these loans when you get out of college.'



"I just realized I could use my God-given ability to do what I loved. I needed to keep going."

Now the 5-foot-10 sophomore for Kerrville Tivy is playing a key role for a team that's still going.



No. 5 seed LCU (29-5) plays No. 4 seed North Georgia (30-4) at 7:30 p.m. CDT Tuesday in an Elite Eight game at Alumni Hall in Columbus, Ohio. LCU is having a watch party on campus at the Moody Auditorium.

In the previous two rounds, LCU won 56-53 at Colorado Mesa and 76-70 at home against Angelo State, both compelling finishes in which Robertson came up big at the end.



She had a blocked shot and a steal, both after defensive switches, in the last 20 seconds in the win at Colorado Mesa. And with LCU leading Angelo State 73-70, Robertson took a charge down low from 6-4 center De'Anira Moore with 29 seconds left, erasing a basket and the possibility of a game-tying three-point play.



"I feel like honestly I was just in the right position at the right time," Robertson said. "It could have been anyone. I see myself as kind of a role player, so I just do what needs to be done."



LCU coach Steve Gomez says being in the right place to make game-deciding plays is more than just happenstance. Though Robertson's averages coming off the bench — 4.6 points, 3.7 rebounds in about 17 minutes per game — look modest, that she was in the game at crunch time reflects the coaches' trust.



"She's been huge all year," Gomez said. "As a freshman, she didn't play hardly at all. But her mind, her competitive nature, her athleticism allows her to do a lot, and so this year she's been vital. We're not anywhere near where we are without her coming off the bench with energy, with rebounding, with defense, scoring at times. Her decision making has been great."



Even Gomez admits he wasn't sure what role Robertson would have when she joined the program. She'd been to LCU camps three times in high school, and her older sister Olivia, a 5-10 senior, is first-team all-Heartland Conference this season for the Lady Chaps. The two are nieces of former Notre Dame and NFL punter Hunter Smith, their mother's brother, so sports talent runs in the family.



Juliana Robertson was a perimeter player in high school who didn't shoot the 3 much, and she does most of her work for the Lady Chaps inside.



"Really, the role was unknown coming in," Gomez said. "But we want good people here, good teammates. Every player that comes isn't going to be a star. Every player that comes isn't going to be playing all the time. We knew that wouldn't be an issue for her. She'd still be a great part of the team.



"But she has progressed so well and so now her role is expanding and expanding, and obviously in the years ahead it's going to be even bigger."





DIVISION II

NCAA TOURNAMENT

Tuesday's Quarterfinals

at Alumni Hall, Columbus, Ohio

Seedings, records in parentheses

All Times CDT

Indiana University of Pennsylvania (3) (29-3) vs. Azusa Pacific (6) (28-5), 11 a.m.

Southwestern Oklahoma State (2) (33-1) vs. Saint Anselm (7) (22-9), 1:30 p.m.

Drury (1) (34-0) vs. Nova Southeastern (8) (21-11), 5 p.m.

North Georgia (4) (30-4) vs. Lubbock Christian University (5) (29-5), 7:30 p.m.