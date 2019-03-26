Just when we thought the dust had settled around the controversy surrounding the Amarillo High volleyball coaching situation, a new, possibly unexpected, chapter began to unfold over the weekend. An Amarillo resident lodged a formal complaint with the Texas Education Agency regarding the resignation of the previous coach.

By way of refresher, first-year coach Kori (Cooper) Clements resigned in January following her one and only season at the helm. Clements, a 2006 AHS graduate, was the preferred successor to former longtime Lady Sandies head coach Jan Barker, who built one of the most successful programs in the state during a 31-year career.

The short ride apparently was bumpy for Clements, though, despite leading the Lady Sandies to a 33-14 record and a spot in the Class 5A regional semifinals. Shortly after the season concluded, Clements decided to step down. Her note to our sports department cited a variety of reasons, was careful to point out she had violated no UIL or district standards and had conducted herself and her program in an ethical manner. The resignation becomes official at the end of the school year in May.

Amarillo resident Dr. Mark Henson’s complaint, filed with the TEA’s Complaints Investigation, takes issue with “multiple members of the Amarillo Independent School District.” Meanwhile, the AISD recently approved the hiring of Clements’ replacement, Mike Moffitt of Brownfield.

All of the circumstances surrounding Clements’ departure have not been made public, nor, most likely, will they become public. District officials must observe matters of privacy when it comes to personnel. With this latest development involving the TEA, the district indicated its response will remain private. “While we have not received any formal notifications at this time, we will review the complaint upon receipt and respond to the requesting agency appropriately,” an AISD official said via email and reported in our story last week.

That this matter continues to be debated in public forums is unfortunate but not unexpected. For her part, Clements gave few insights, hinting at playing time decisions and a lack of support on campus and within the district. The most intriguing statements went like this: “I was told by campus administration that I needed to recognize the political aspect of my job and also of theirs. I cannot and will not compromise the integrity of my decisions based on a parent’s political pressure or position.”

The issue bubbled up again during the school board’s February 19 meeting when a local resident urged the board to investigate the matter. “I am not asking that we look into personnel files. That’s clearly confidential. Just determining if the actions of one of your board members has violated ethical standards of policy put forth by the school board of trustees,” Don Tipps said during the public comment of the meeting that day, as we reported.

With the TEA involved, it appears the case of Kori (Cooper) Clements isn’t going to fade away any time soon. The AISD board, whether it wants to admit it or not, has a perception problem on its hands. Taking whatever steps are necessary to address perception, without compromising confidentiality, seems to be the wisest course the board can take and begin to restore whatever public confidence might have been lost over the past few months. Otherwise, the smoke will keep building until a fire that easily could have been put out weeks ago becomes a blaze that no longer can be ignored.