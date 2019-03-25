The Amarillo Police Department recognized officers Justin Griffith, Jose Samarron and Christina Harrison for their weekly Feather in Your Cap Friday recognition.

On Jan. 6, 2019, officers were checking a residence on NE Sixth Avenue for a subject wanted for a domestic violence related aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The occupants who answered the door told officers neither the suspect nor the home owner, who was also the victim, were in the house. The officers asked to search the home and were denied, due to the homeowner not being there.

As Griffith and Samarron were talking with the occupants at the front door, Harrison was watching the back of the house. Harrison saw a male subject who matched the description of the suspect exit the house and she pursued him on foot while notifying the other officers via police radio. Griffith ran to help Harrison, while Samarron stayed with the occupants of the house. Harrison was able to catch the subject and she and Samarron placed him in custody and brought him back to the residence.

The male subject was booked in jail for his aggravated assault with a deadly weapon warrant; the two occupants who answered the door were arrested for hindering apprehension of a known felon.

Because these types of assaults can sometimes result in homicides, APD and the other local law enforcement agencies are trying to be proactive in working cases and making arrests involving serious injuries and threats that are domestic violence related.