The Texas Tech University Opera Theatre in the School of Music, housed within the J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts, will present its spring opera, a double bill of Menotti's “The Medium” and Puccini's “Gianni Schicchi” at 7:30 p.m. nightly from March 27-30 in the Allen Theatre in the Student Union Building.

The performance will start with “The Medium,” a one-act short opera about an abusive mother who descends into madness after hosting a séance. When things go wrong during one of the sessions, someone tragically loses their life.

"In her drunken stupor, Madam Flora isn't sure if the hand she felt touch her during the seance was real....or a ghost. After exploding in a fit of rage at Toby, Monica knows just the lullaby to soothe her Baba's soul," a Facebook post reads.

The second half will consist of Puccini’s “Gianni Schicchi,” a play about a group of greedy relatives who enlist Schicchi’s help to rewrite a will. The comedy revolves around the antics of Gianni, a local farmer and part-time actor, as he rewrites the will of a deceased, rich, miser, leaving a fortune to himself.

“The Medium" will be sung in English and “Gianni Schicchi” will be sung in Italian with English supertitles. The performance will be musically accompanied by the Ensemble Bravura, conducted by Blake Richardson.

Tickets for the opera are $15 for adults, $10 for seniors and free for Texas Tech students with an ID. Tickets may be purchased online at eventbrite.com or at the door.

For more information, contact Gregory Brookes, assistant professor of voice, at (806) 834-8561 or gregory.brookes@ttu.edu