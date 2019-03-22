SAVOY — Daisy Louise Smith England died March 14, 2019 at Mullican Care Center in Savoy. She was born November 6, 1923, the only child of Walter Lee and Vilantia Lewis Smith in Tom Bean.

Services were held at 2 p.m. March 18, 2019 at Scoggins Funeral Home in Van Alstyne. The family received friends starting at 1:30 pm. Interment followed at the Van Alstyne Cemetery next to her dear husband.

Daisy graduated from Tom Bean High School in 1941. During World War II, she went to work as a clerk-typist at Perrin Field. She later worked for Mrs. Tucker’s Foods in Sherman as a bookkeeper until she married L. B. England in 1947. She worked a short time as a clerk in the county clerk’s office. Before she married she took art from a local artist. She loved color itself. In late life she still liked to work with color in making quilts.

Daisy was a Baptist her entire life. She truly believed that Jesus was her savior.

Survivors include her children, Carol Sue Sommers and husband, Bill of Princeton, Mark Lynn England and wife, Kerri of Sherman and Penny Kay Bassham and husband, Gary of Savoy; grandchildren, Karen Montgomery and husband, Richard Fortuna of Charlotte, North Carolina, Clint Montgomery and wife, Donna of Sherman, Michelle Bassham of Bells, Jordon Reeves and husband, Andy, David Bassham of Sherman and Morgan England of Sherman; great-grandchildren, William Brewster and Brandon Brewster, both of Bells and Ian Montgomery, Lincoln Reeves and Lila England, all of Sherman.

You may sign the online register book at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com