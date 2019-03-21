Rep. Mac Thornberry (R-TX) addressed the Amarillo Republican Women during a luncheon event at the Amarillo Country Club on Wednesday - with officials noting the effort sought to provide an update on Washington.

"It's nice to be with you all Republican women," he said. "I think the most important thing I can say to every person here is thank you for what you are doing and for your involvement in politics.That's true for local elected officials and for those of you involved in the party. Everybody has a political role to play. Your involvement is more important now than probably it has ever been."

Thornberry, who addressed the group for about 20 minutes, encouraged those in attendance to help reverse the tide of recent losses the Republican party has experienced by verbalizing what the party stands for, rather than what it is against.

"Last November Republicans lost two-thirds of voters age 18 to 29," he said. "We lost 60 percent of voters age 30 to 44. If you care about the future and you're losing 60 percent of the people under the age of 45, you've got a problem. You need to turn it around. When you talk to those people, younger voters, a lot of what you get back is 'I just see Republicans as a party of angry, old white men or you're always mean, pointing fingers and I don't know what you're for'."

Thornberry said Republicans have voted for record tax deductions, as well as reductions in regulations that have resulted in the lowest unemployment rate the nation has experienced "in a long time" - noting in two years the party has "gotten the economy moving again and began to retool the military...those are the two big things the federal government is supposed to do."

"We believe in more freedom, not less, smaller government, not bigger, more intrusive government, we believe in making decisions as local as possible. The best decisions are made by the level of government closest to the people, rather than the one size fits all in Washington. We need to do a better job of talking about what we are for instead of what we're against."

Government financed elections, gun control, tax increases and Electoral College abolishment are among issues Thornberry said Republicans have been combating in Washington.

