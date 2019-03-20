A year ago, Pflugerville Mayor Victor Gonzales was attending Rodeo Austin with his wife and friends. As he waited for Gladys Knight to take the stage, he received an urgent call from the police chief telling him to go home.

"I thought maybe my house was burning or something," he said. "They were very confidential about it."

Eventually, he would learn that the bomber, who had terrorized the Austin area for 19 days in attacks that killed two people and left three others seriously injured, was living just two blocks away from his downtown home.

In the early hours of March 21, police tracked down the bomber, 23-year old Mark Conditt, in Round Rock. A chase ended in an explosion that killed him.

Meanwhile, police and federal agents raided the bomber's home in downtown Pflugerville, searching for explosives and other related devices. Downtown residents such as Gonzales were asked to evacuate their homes while police investigated.

Several streets of the old neighborhood were barricaded and a media frenzy ensued. It's a day that Gonzales, who grew up in Pflugerville, said he will never forget.

"For us it felt too personal," he said. "The fact that neighbors and friends of mine were in jeopardy was a very uncomfortable feeling."

Gonzales said he also thought of how the attacks could have easily happened in Pflugerville if they were allowed to continue.

"In that respect we were somewhat fortunate not to have that, but the fact that he was in our backyard was very unnerving," he said.

Downtown resident Chris Hanson said that if neighbors had noticed something suspicious at the home, they would have said something. But there was no indication of what was going on inside.

"What went through everyone's mind was how could this be so close," he said. "The craziest thing we see is kids speeding down the street, or someone might shoot off some fireworks."

Kate Yarnell, whose backyard sits adjacent to Conditt's home, said FBI agents knocked on her door that morning and told her she had 10 minutes to gather some belongings and leave her house.

She had never met Conditt before but was shocked to learn that he lived just a short walk away.

"I couldn't pick him out of a crowd but the idea that he was right there was creepy," she said.

Her husband Chris said each house that was cleared by agents was marked with a blue X, recalling memories the couple had of volunteering to clean up in the devastation of the 2011 Joplin, Mo., tornado.

"They would mark houses with an X and number how many are dead, how many alive, how many missing," he said. "That's what we remembered."

Like many other residents, they did not return home until the next morning.

After the chaotic scene ended and the dust finally settled, neighbors began the process of trying to understand what happened and why.

Though Gonzales never personally met Conditt, he recalled sometimes waving to him as he drove around the neighborhood.

"It's hard to suspect he had anything to do with any kind of malice he planned," he said. "He pretty much fooled the entire neighborhood."

Darla Roessler who owns a property in front of Conditt's house and has lived in Pflugerville for 17 years, said she did not know Conditt well but said she and her husband Mark once lent furniture to him and would sometimes briefly speak to him and his father.

"He seemed like a nice young man," she said. "Otherwise, I wouldn't have invited him into my home."

Mark assisted the FBI during the search by drawing a floorplan of the bomber's home.

Despite what happened, Darla said she would not have done anything differently.

"I don't want to live in fear," she said. "I don't want to think that because this happened, I can't meet my neighbors or invite them over."

Learning that someone capable of such terrible acts lived so close by made the residents of the neighborhood become much more aware of their surroundings, she said.

Councilman Omar Peña, who also lives downtown, said although there were few indicators for why Conditt committed the attacks, the community must always remain vigilant and if they see something, say something.

"Everyone's got to constantly be aware of their surroundings," he said. "Many have forgotten or are not as diligent as they were that month. Unfortunately as a society we have a very short memory."

Following the incidents, residents beefed up their home security, installing cameras and joining apps like Next Door to report suspicious activity and keep each other informed, Hanson said.

The neighborhood also grew closer together.

"I finally met the neighbors on the corner," Roessler said. "They're very nice and it's sad that it took that for us to meet. We live such busy lives but it's important to know your neighbors and what's going on in their lives."

Today, residents are eager to move on from what happened.

Many are also hesitant to speak to reporters, wanting to avoid lending any merit to the bomber, Hanson said. They instead want to uplift the memories of the victims.

"The victims need to be remembered more than anything," Roessler said. "His family still has a loss, too. No matter how bad he was, they still lost a son."

Roessler said occasionally people still drive down her street to catch a glimpse of the home, which she sometimes finds frustrating. Recently, the number of people driving by to see it has increased again.

"He built the bombs there but he didn't harm anyone in there," she said. "His roommates weren't even aware of it. To me it's just a house."

Gonzales said there is really no way to work proactively against what Conditt did, but he feels confident that residents will pay attention and recognize things that are out of the ordinary and reach out to authorities if needed, adding law enforcement did a good job of addressing it and bringing it to an end.

"We've moved on," Gonzales said. "We acknowledged it and we want to move forward."