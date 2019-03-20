NORTHEAST AUSTIN

Purchasing office sets

small business forum

The city of Austin purchasing office will host a free forum on small business contracting from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron Road.

Attendees will learn how to become a more successful small business vendor for the city and discover ways to increase business exposure to city purchases less than $50,000. Network with representatives from city of Austin departments and offices, including the purchasing office, Small and Minority Business Resources, the Economic Development Department, Austin Energy, Austin Water, Austin Public Health, Austin Resource Recovery, the Austin Police Department, the Austin Fire Department, human resources, parks and recreation, public works, transportation or aviation.

Registration is required at bit.ly/2WcKy5k.

NORTH AUSTIN

Write to Me Foundation

has prom dress giveaway

The 16th annual prom dress giveaway, PROMRack, established by the Write to Me Foundation, will take place from 1:30 to 6 p.m. April 6 at Lanier Early College High School, 1201 Payton Gin Road.

Girls between the ages of 14-21 will have the opportunity to select a formal occasion dress, shoes and jewelry at no cost. Alterations and makeup tips will also be available.

Registration is required at writetome.org, as a ticket must be presented to attend.

SOUTH AUSTIN

Take forest bathing walk

at Zilker Botanical Gardens

The Zilker Botanical Gardens, at 2220 Barton Springs Road,will host a contemplative, mindful walk through the gardens, called forest bathing, from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday.

The event is included in regular garden admission, but registration is required at zilkergarden.org.

BUDA

City accepting applications

for human services grants

The city of Buda is accepting applications for grants that address community needs in the areas of arts and culture, education and training, community development/community service, environment, health, human services, recreation and animal-related services.

The deadline for applications is June 3; and they should be brought to the office of the city clerk, 405 E. Loop St., Buda, or emailed to cityclerk@ci.buda.tx.us.

The city will accept grant requests for projects or programs that are likely to have an impact on the quality of life of a significant number of people in the Buda community, address issues or problems that the city of Buda as a governmental agency does not currently address, propose practical ways to address community issues and problems, stimulate others to participate in addressing community problems, are cooperative efforts and minimize or eliminate duplication of services and are sustainable over time.

Grant requests will be accepted only from organizations that are tax-exempt or have applied for tax-exempt status under Sections 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code.

SAN MARCOS

Shelter schedules meetings

on 'Pawsitive Outcomes'

The San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter will host a series of meetings to solicit feedback on its Pawsitive Outcomes Implementation Plan.

Meetings will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday and April 25 at the San Marcos Activity Center, 501 E. Hopkins St.; and 6 p.m. April 3 at Kyle City Hall, 100 W. Center St.

The shelter is developing a plan to achieve a 90 percent live outcome rate within five years.

A survey is also available at bit.ly/2NYfALc.

ELGIN

Volunteers sought to clean

community center grounds

The city of Elgin is seeking volunteers to clean up and beautify the Fleming Community Center grounds, at 802 N. Avenue C, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

Attendees will help plant flowers and pick up trash. Games and a raffle will be held, and lunch will be provided.

Registration is required at bit.ly/ElginParksEvents.

ROUND ROCK

Have Coffee with a Cop

on Thursday morning

The Round Rock Police Department will host Coffee With a Cop from 7 to 9 a.m. Thursday at Starbucks, 110 N. Interstate 35.

Attendees will be able to meet with department police officers to ask questions and voice concerns.

— American-Statesman staff