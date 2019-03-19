There have always been walls around countries, as far back as Bible days and up until now. The Internet lists some 70 countries surrounded by a wall of protection to keep out predators..

Even the most beautiful country ever written about or talked about or dreamed about has a wall. Heaven is surrounded by a wall made of precious stones and jewels - and ports of entry just like we need to have. You cannot climb over, under, or go around this wall. You cannot lie your way in, you cannot come in carrying the flag of another country, you cannot come in by raping women outside the wall, or by selling young girls as sex slaves.

You cannot come in pretending to come in peace when you are really coming to destroy. You cannot come in with the blood of innocent babies on your hands, or with dope to destroy lives of young people. The Bible clearly states the one way to enter. There should be only one way to enter the United States of America - through a legal port of entry by following OUR rules.

We are not saying people are not welcome, just saying there should be a proper way to enter. Don't try to just bust in carrying the flag of the country you just ran from and try to change our language to yours and our way of living to your way. God made Heaven and God made this beautiful country we live in. I say, God bless President Trump and God bless the United states of America. Please let's keep it safe and please keep it free!

Sammy J. Jones-Dodson, Lubbock