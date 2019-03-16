AUSTIN — The Lubbock Christian University men said they wouldn't be happy to merely make the Division II NCAA Tournament, no matter how depleted their roster.

They showed it Friday night.

No. 6 seed LCU knocked off No. 3 seed Colorado School of Mines 82-73 in the first round of the NCAA South Central Regional, getting double-digit scoring from all five starters led by 21 points from senior guard Isaac Asrat.

With the recent departures of four scholarship players, LCU (21-9) is down to nine men, one of whom is redshirting, and the Chaps used only seven against Mines (25-6).

But Brennen Fowler had 17 points and 14 rebounds, Kobe Thompson matched his career high with 15, and Rashaan Proctor was good for 12 points and nine rebounds. Point guard Cameron Copley scored 10 points and ran an offense that committed only eight turnovers.

"We were really aggressive. We got off to a good start," said LCU coach Todd Duncan, whose team led 44-29 at halftime. "That certainly helped. We just played aggressively through the majority of the game."

LCU beat each of the South Central Region's top three seeds in the regular season. Next up at 7 p.m. Saturday is No. 2 seed and regional host St. Edward's (28-3), whom the Chaps upset two weeks ago in their regular-season home finale.

"They're at home, which is one more advantage and something we've got to overcome," Duncan said. "But these guys have been doing it all year."

Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference player of the year Ben Sonnefeld, a senior guard, scored 37 points for Mines, but the Chaps kept the rest of the Orediggers in check and beat them for the second time this season.

All five LCU starters played at least 32 minutes. That's nothing new for Asrat and Fowler, all-Heartland Conference players.

But others have logged expanded minutes since the dismissals of guards Jay Workman, Ja'Qualyn Gilbreath and Brandon Burrell and this week's departure by forward Kentton Williams for personal reasons.

"The reality is, those guys have logged a lot of minutes with a lot of intensity," Duncan said. "The other side of it is, what player wouldn't want to be out there getting all those minutes and opportunities?

"Our guys have really responded to almost every challenge we've had, so I don't see any reason they wouldn't do it now as well."

LCU women 84

Tarleton State 53

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Senior forward Olivia Robertson scored 23 points and No. 3 seed Lubbock Christian University downed No. 6 seed Tarleton State, avenging an early season loss in the first round of the Division II NCAA Tournament.

Allie Schulte scored 17 points and Maddi Chitsey 15 as the Lady Chaps won their first-round game for the third time since they became a full member of NCAA Division II four years ago.

LCU (27-5) will play No. 2 seed and regional host Colorado Mesa (27-3) at 8 p.m. CDT Saturday in the regional semifinals. The winner will face the winner of Saturday's West Texas A&M-Angelo State game for the regional title on Tuesday at the site of the higher-seeded team.

Tarleton State (22-9) beat LCU 67-56 on Nov. 21 in Stephenville, but the TexAnns let the rematch get out of hand early.

LCU led 50-28 at halftime after closing the half on a 21-6 run. Schulte scored seven points during that stretch, Robertson six and Schulte, Madelyn Turner and Kailin Davis each hit 3-point goals.

LCU shot 61 percent from the field and made 11 of 18 3s. Schulte went 3 for 3 from long range, and Turner and Robertson both went 2 for 3.

Mackenzie Hailey scored 22 points for Tarleton, but no other TexAnns player reached double digits.

OLLU women 96

Wayland 93

BILLINGS, Mont. — Mikki Flores hit a 3-point goal with 2.4 seconds left, lifting Our Lady of the Lake past Wayland Baptist in the round of 16 at the NAIA Tournament.

Lena Wilson scored 25 points and Destinee King had 22 points and 13 rebounds for Red River Athletic Conference champion OLLU (27-6), a San Antonio school that will play a quarterfinal game at 7 p.m. CDT Saturday against No. 1 seed Campbellsville (33-2).

It was a stunning outcome for Wayland (29-6), which made the NAIA Fab Four last year and was a No. 2 seed this year. The Flying Queens beat OLLU 101-77 in the second game of the season. Wayland finished one win short of winning 30 for the first time since 1990.

Flying Queens guard Maci Merket, in her final game, scored 30 points and made seven 3s, both career highs. Littlefield graduate Kaylee Edgemon had 18 points and 12 rebounds, Roosevelt grad Payton Brown scored 13, and senior forward Deborah VanDijk finished with 12.

VanDijk scored and was fouled with 18 seconds left, tying the game 93-93. She missed the free throw, Merket rebounded and missed a put-back and the Saints rebounded and called timeout.

They melted the clock until Flores hit the 3, her first of the game.

Wayland's Morgan Bennett finished with nine assists but fouled out with 5:18 left, and Cailyn Breckel had eight points and nine rebounds.

———

DIVISION II

NCAA TOURNAMENT

South Central Region

MEN

Friday's First-Round Results

at First United Bank Center, Canyon

West Texas A&M 109, New Mexico Highlands 95

Texas A&M-Commerce 72, Dallas Baptist 70

at Recreation and Convocation Center

Austin

St. Edward's 82, Angelo State 81

Lubbock Christian University 82, Colorado School of Mines 73

Saturday's Regional Semifinals

at Recreation and Convocation Center

Austin

St. Edward's (2) (28-3) vs. LCU (6) (21-9), 7 p.m.

at First United Bank Center, Canyon

West Texas A&M (1) (32-3) vs. Texas A&M-Commerce (4) (24-8), 7:30 p.m.

————

WOMEN

Friday's First-Round Games

at First United Bank Center, Canyon

Angelo State 76, Westminster 61

West Texas A&M 68, Eastern New Mexico 67

at Brownson Arena

Grand Junction, Colorado

Colorado Mesa 75, Texas A&M-Commerce 65

Lubbock Christian University 84, Tarleton State 53

Saturday's Regional Semifinals

at First United Bank Center, Canyon

West Texas A&M (1) (29-3) vs. Angelo State (4) (25-5), 5 p.m.

at Brownson Arena

Grand Junction, Colorado

Colorado Mesa (2) (27-3) vs. LCU (3) (27-5), 8 p.m.