The 25th-ranked Texas Tech women's tennis team opens its Big 12 Conference schedule at home, hosting West Virginia at 5 p.m. Friday and Iowa State at noon Sunday, both at the McLeod Tennis Center.

Tech is 10-4, West Virginia 8-3 and Iowa State 5-4. Iowa State and West Virginia started Big 12 play against each other on Feb. 10, with Iowa State winning 5-2, and these are the first conference matches for either team since.

Tech is on a three-match winning streak with victories against then-No. 22 Illinois, TCU and Rice.

The Lady Raiders have beaten West Virginia all six times and swept five of the six since the Mountaineers started Big 12 play in 2013. The Lady Raiders are 27-0 against Iowa State, also having swept five of the past six.

Former Tech assistant Boomer Saia coaches the Cyclones.

Men's tennis

ORLANDO, Fla. — Ilgiz Valiev, Parker Wynn and Franco Ribero won the last three singles matches as Texas Tech rallied to beat No. 33 Central Florida 4-2.

Ribero won No. 6 singles in straight sets, the second time this season he's clinched a victory against a ranked opponent.

Tech won the best-of-three doubles point with triumphs by the teams of Valiev-Matheus Leite and Jackson Cobb-Tommy Mylnikov. UCF then won the first two singles matches to finish, taking a 2-1 lead.

Tech (11-6) has won four of its past five.

Softball

A series of flight delays prompted schedule changes for No. 10 Texas Tech in Memphis' Tiger Classic that starts Friday.

The Red Raiders will open at 4:45 p.m. Friday against Murray State, then play Saturday against North Alabama at 11:15 a.m. and Memphis at 1:30 p.m. Tech finishes up at 9 a.m. Sunday against Maine.

The Red Raiders (24-1) have won 11 games in a row and this week attained a top-10 national ranking for the first time.

Track and field

Texas Tech opens the outdoor season Friday and Saturday at the Abilene Christian University Wes Kittley Invitational, named for the Tech coach who used to coach at ACU.

Tech is coming off the NCAA indoor championships last weekend in Birmingham, Alabama, where the men tied for sixth place and the women tied for 15th. Most of the Tech athletes who competed there will rest this weekend while 72 others compete.

"All of these kids that have been sitting around for three or four weeks after Big 12s get an opportunity to compete," Kittley said.