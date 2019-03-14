Before the first touch of the season, Waxahachie soccer senior Madelynn James confidently proclaimed, "This is our season.”

She was right. And the Lady Indians will now have the opportunity to further prove that sentiment in the postseason.

The Lady Indians netted a pair of goals in the first half and then received the game-winner from Savanna Duvall in the second half for a playoff-clinching victory Wednesday night against Grand Prairie, 4-1.

Duvall scored two goals on the evening on assists by Peyton Renfro and Angel Garfias at the Gopher Bowl in Grand Prairie.

Renfro added a third goal on a James assist, while Garfias accounted for the other unassisted.

The victory improved the Lady Indians to 18-6 on the season and 9-5 in District 7-6A. The district-win total surpasses the Lady Indians mark last season in 10-5A (8-5-1) and the overall-win total is well past their 12-6-4 mark from a season ago.

UP NEXT

The Lady Indians close out the regular season at 7:35 p.m. Tuesday, March 19 at home against Mansfield Summit and then at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 22 on the road against South Grand Prairie.

Waxahachie has not yet solidified a District 7-6A playoff seed but has secured a postseason berth.