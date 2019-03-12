In November the Potter County Commissioners' Court approved $45,000 for conceptual design services for a new Potter County District Courts building. During Monday's regular meeting HOK Architects provided commissioners with an update regarding the conceptualization phase - including a reveal of project costs in the range of $60 million.

"We represent the Justice Division," Jeff Bradley, HOK Architects Vice President and Co-Global Director of the firm's Justice program, said. "And the Justice Division in the United States has six major design centers and we have done over 180 courthouse projects. We have a very proud Texas courthouse team. There are a lot of different looks to a courthouse, but in order to plan a new courthouse, these are the things you need to consider - efficient to operate, appropriate parking, expansion capabilities, meeting the budget, improving public, inmate and personnel security and eliminate costly maintenance."

HOK officials, who noted the county already has roughly $9 million to devote to the project, said the process involved a number of meetings with all county departments to determine needs and solutions while also reviewing the cost for renovating and adding on to the existing district court building while comparing it to the option of establishing a new building.

"While you are renovating the building, we are moving walls and putting in new HVAC systems, so it's a major undertaking," Curt Pardee, director of Architecture for HOK's Dallas office, said. "Everyone would be subjected to being moved and would take four years. It's a long process and takes a significant amount of time."

The cost to execute an addition/renovation of the current building would be $60.7 million, per HOK officials, while a new building would carry a price tag of $62.9 million.

HOK officials said they set out to begin the conceptualization phase in early December and hoped to wrap it up in early February, with site options being developed. Pardee said if the process continues, the design phase would begin in June, with completion in February 2020 and construction would begin in April 2020 and be completed in December 2021.

Last month the Court voted to move forward with efforts to secure up to $54 million in funding for the building, proceeding with a notice of intention resolution, which officials said is part of the process to issue Certificates of Obligation.