WEST AUSTIN

City seeks feedback

on Loop 360 project

The Texas Department of Transportation will host a public workshop from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday to solicit feedback on the Loop 360 at Courtyard Drive/RM 2222 project.

The open house workshop will be at Riverbend Church, 4214 N. Capital of Texas Highway. Attendees will be able to view the proposed improvements and provide comments.

The city is contributing $46 million from the 2016 Mobility Bond to improving four Loop 360 intersections, including Courtyard Drive.

HAYS COUNTY

Commissioners OK

voting place resolution

The Hays County Commissioners Court has approved a resolution in support of participating in the Countywide Polling Place program, which would allow voters to cast their ballot at any polling place in the county on Election Day.

Early voters have the option to vote at any polling location. Allowing Election Day voters to do the same would avoid issues caused when voters show up at the wrong precinct, officials said.

Hays County Elections Administrator Jennifer Anderson told the court that all jurisdictions in Hays County were in favor of the program and would offer resolutions of their own once the court approved the county’s. For Hays County to be approved for the program, all jurisdictions that hold elections must be in favor.

GEORGETOWN

Open house Wednesday

on development code

The city of Georgetown Planning Department will host a public open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday to provide information on proposed revisions to the unified development code.

The meeting will be at the Georgetown Public Library, 402 W. Eighth St. Planning Director Sofia Nelson will give a presentation on the items at 4:15 and 5:15 p.m. The remainder of the time at the open house is for interaction with Planning Department staff members.

Attendees are encouraged to provide written feedback, which will be provided to a development code advisory committee for its meeting March 13, to the Planning and Zoning Commission for its meeting March 19, and to the City Council for its meeting March 26.

ROUND ROCK

Brushy Creek MUD

hosts job fair Saturday

The Brushy Creek Municipal Utility District Summer Job Fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Brushy Creek Community Center, 16318 Great Oaks Drive.

Brushy Creek hires flexible positions year-round with additional openings in the summer. Attendees can meet with staff, ask questions and apply for jobs in person or online.

BUDA

Meeting on Wednesday

about pipeline project

Precinct 1 Commissioner Debbie Gonzales Ingalsbe and Precinct 2 Commissioner Mark Jones will host a public meeting on the Kinder Morgan Permian Highway Pipeline from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The meeting will be at Hays High School, 4800 Jack C. Hays Trail, where speakers will give an overview of the project and share information about property rights, environmental impacts and economic concerns. A Q&A session will take place after.

SAN MARCOS

Museum sets lecture

on Bush's service legacy

“A Legacy of Service” of the late President George H.W. Bush will be the subject of the annual spring lecture, to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Lyndon Baines Johnson Museum, 131 N. Guadalupe St.

Warren Finch, director of the Bush Presidential Library at Texas A&M University, will talk about the 41st president’s contributions during his life. Finch has been in College Station since he was detailed to the Bush White House in 1992 to assist with the move of presidential materials to Texas.

BASTROP

Mayor's Prayer Breakfast

Thursday at Ascension Church

The annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast will begin at 6:30 a.m. Thursday at Ascension Catholic Church, 802 Pine St.

The event is a gathering of faith-based community leaders, business owners, professionals, clergy, teachers, support staff and citizens to pray for the city. Julian Alvarez III will be the guest speaker.

Tickets are $10 in advance by calling 512-718-0075.

BASTROP

Zooma women’s races

set for Friday, Saturday

The Zooma Women’s Race Series will take place this weekend, with the 5K race at 5 p.m. Friday and the half marathon and 10K at 7:30 a.m. Saturday starting at Fisherman’s Park, 1200 Willow St.

The event will also include a post-race party with yoga, mimosas and awards.

For information and to register, visit zoomarun.com/race/texas.

