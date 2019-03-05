SAN MARCOS

City: Rio Vista Falls

in need of repairs

Damage caused by past flooding, including the 2015 floods, is forcing the city of San Marcos to make emergency repairs to Rio Vista Dam and Falls, and the Parks Department has warned the public to use caution until repairs are made.

The recommended improvements are based on an on-site review by Recreation Engineering and Planning in December. Since 2015, engineers have been performing regular inspections of the bank stabilization areas and of the Rio Vista dam and falls.

On a recent inspection, engineers determined there are several areas below the second and third drops that may pose a safety risk and require repairs. As a result, the city is going through an emergency permitting process with state and federal agencies to begin the repairs.

EAST AUSTIN

AIDS prayer service

to include free screenings

The Health Equity Unit of Austin Public Health will host the 19th annual citywide worship service in observance of the National Week of Prayer for the Healing of AIDS at 6 p.m. Thursday.

The free event will be at Freedom Home Baptist Church, 3405 Oak Springs Drive, and will include HIV/sexually transmitted disease testing, blood sugar and blood pressure screenings and eye exams. Other health and medical service providers in the community will also attend with resources such as free eye exams.

The National Week of Prayer for the Healing of AIDS is a national effort by various faith-based entities, local churches, AIDS collaborative groups, and other partners to engage the African-American community to get tested, involved, treated and educated about HIV/AIDS.

AUSTIN

Austin Community College

hosts Financial Aid Week

Austin Community College invites students to Financial Aid Week from Tuesday through Saturday to learn about support and resources available to help pay for college.

An information session will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the ACC Highland Campus, 6101 Highland Campus Drive, where students can learn about the different financial options available from federal to state financial aid programs to local scholarship opportunities.

Aid workshops will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Highland Campus; from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Riverside Campus, 1020 Grove Blvd.; from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Round Rock Campus, 4400 College Park Drive; and from 5 to 7 p.m. March 12 at the San Gabriel Campus, 449 San Gabriel Campus Drive, Leander.

To register: austincc.edu/payforcollege.

LAKEWAY

Hazardous waste collection

takes place Wednesday

The Lake Travis Regional Reuse and Recycling Center, 3207 Neidhardt Drive, will host a household hazardous waste collection event from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday.

The collection event will be free and open to residents and utility customers. To drop off items, a resident or customer must present a driver’s license or utility bill with an address in the jurisdictional boundaries of one of the cities of Lakeway or Bee Cave, village of The Hills, Hurst Creek Municipal Utility District, Lakeway MUD or Water Control and Improvement District No. 17.

Household hazardous waste items are common products that people use in and around their homes that, due to their chemical nature, can be hazardous to the environment and water supply if not properly disposed of.

Items accepted will include household products, such as cleaning products, drain cleaners, degreasers, pool chemicals and batteries; paint products; and automotive products, such as antifreeze, car batteries, oil and filters.

For more information and a full list of acceptable and unacceptable items: lakeway-tx.gov/ltrrrc.

