An Amarillo delegation recently traveled to Austin to advocate on behalf of this region's tourism stakes, expressing a desire to share with lawmakers the importance of maintaining positioning and enhancing promotional initiatives.

"As part of the Convention & Visitor Council board that I serve on, the major focus is attracting tourism to our city, through conventions or family and individual things, so they are very interested in protecting tourism interests," Amarillo City Council member Elaine Hays said regarding participation in the Texas Travel Industry Association endeavor. "Tourists in our area spend over $1 billion annually. When you add Rep. (John) Smithee and (Four) Price's districts, it's over $1 billion that generates $31 million in local sales tax. It's a huge income generator for our area and supports 10,500 jobs."

According to the TTIA website, the Association serves as the umbrella organization and advocate for the travel industry in Texas, offering a variety of member-driven public policy initiatives, business networking opportunities and marketing programs. Hayes said major part of the event is getting before the legislature to protect what the industry has gained.

"Two things were related to HOT tax," she said. "There is no legislation before the current session, but there is more pressure on the property tax caps. When you reduce your ability to fund services through that source, you're likely going to squeeze the other areas. The tourism industry wants to protect projects very similar to our ballpark. Those are (HOT tax) dollars that are dedicated - you can't access those funds to repair our streets or hire police officers."

The other HOT tax centered topic, per Hayes, was fund allocation to bolster statewide tourism marketing initiatives.

"And one-twelfth of the overall state HOT tax collections that are sent to Austin are dedicated dollars to be spent in the state of Texas to promote Texas as a tourism destination," she said. "Last legislative session half of that funding was left unallocated and was not included in the budget. So the tourism industry was back in Austin urging the legislators to put in our one-twelfth. It's the law, it's dedicated dollars you can't spend anywhere else, so invest it in Texas."

School start date proved to be another legislative discussion priority.

"In 2006 the legislature designated a mandatory school start date of the fourth Monday in August," Hays said. "In 2015 the legislature changed it and you could request to be designated a (school) district of innovation. And what that did for schools was exempted them from 67 different education requirements and one of them was adhering to a specific start date. Schools started moving that back earlier and earlier. The tourism industry looked at for each week that they moved the start date back, finding Texas lost $1 billion in sales per week and $62 million in statewide taxes. So there is a request to move that mandatory start date back later."