The Levelland Lobos are back in the Region I-4A boys basketball tournament for the first time in three years. Now the Lobos would love to do what they did the last time they made it this far: win the regional and go on to state.

Levelland (20-12) takes on Graham (24-10) in the regional semifinals at 8 p.m. Friday at the Rip Griffin Center.

"I think we're kind of peaking at the right time, as our record would suggest," Lobos coach Jordan Elam said Thursday. "It's been a process all year. I've felt pretty confident in my guys all season with the potential I thought they had. Some of that's kind of coming to fruition here at the end of the season."

Jakeevian Ford, a 5-foot-10 senior, and 6-4 senior Reid O'Connor lead Levelland with averages of 16 and 13 points per game, respectively. The Lobos also have been sharp on the other end.

"I really think we hang our hat on defense," Elam said. "That sounds cliche, but I really think we've come a ways, especially in the playoffs, being able to turn people over, whether in the full court or the half court. We've been solid with our defensive effort."

Graham beat San Angelo Lake View, Krum and No. 8 Argyle to make the regional semifinals, and Levelland turned back Dalhart, Seminole and No. 13 Clint.

Region I-3A

Brownfield has won its first three playoff games by an average of 25 points. Just winning, rather than winning big, probably would delight the Cubs in the next round.

Brownfield (22-9) challenges No.1 Brock (31-5) in a Region I-3A Tournament semifinal at 6 p.m. Friday at Hutcherson Center in Plainview.

Since Jan. 18, the Cubs lost three games and a practice game by six points or fewer, but they've had their way in the playoffs.

"I wouldn't say we're having our way," Cubs coach Steve Rhodes said, "but we're playing pretty good at an opportune time. You can't count on your offense traveling, but your defense can travel every night. That's kind of our motto: Defense travels."

Chuckling, Rhodes added, "And Brock will probably go score 100 on us tomorrow night."

Brownfield gets 22 points per game from 6-1 senior Zach Muniz, 19.8 per game from 6-4 senior Donte Flournoy and 11.4 points and 6.2 assists per game from Nunie Ramirez, a 5-9 senior.

Brock lost three games from Dec. 21-29 and has won 16 in a row since.