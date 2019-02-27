CANYON — Dreshawn Conwright says he's felt out of rhythm at times lately, ever since he missed his team's regular-season finale with flu-like symptoms.

Now he's well again, and the shooting touch looks splendid.

The Estacado guard made six 3-point goals, he and teammate Matthew Simpson scored 21 points apiece and the 11th-ranked Matadors overwhelmed Pampa 84-52 Tuesday night in a Region I-4A quarterfinal at Canyon High School.

"I was very confident," Conwright said. "I've been shooting all practice. The last game, I was in a slump from the 3. I worked on it all practice this week, and finally it's falling."

Conwright, a 5-foot-10 senior, came in averaging 11.5 points per game. Several of his 3s came from well beyond the 3-point line.

"It was above my normal shooting game," he said, "but I'm trying to do even better next game."

That will come at 6:30 p.m. Friday, when Estacado (22-9) faces No. 5 Decatur in the Region I-5A Tournament semifinals at the Rip Griffin Center. The Matadors will go in with a 15-game winning streak.

Donald Young added 11 points and Ke'Zadrick Murray nine for Estacado.

The Matadors blew the game open in the second quarter, building a 44-22 halftime lead. The second half was more of the same. It was an impressive display, dismantling a 27-win team.

"Excellent, excellent," sophomore center Alijah Willard said of the Mats' level of play. "It's gold-ball season. That's what we talk about all day: It's gold-ball season."

Chase Landers scored 21 points for Pampa (27-8), but the Harvesters couldn't rebound with the Mats, nor handle their pressure. The Harvesters committed 18 turnovers in the first half and finished with 28.

"The defense performed great in our press," Willard said. "That's what got us going. Defense gets us going every game. Then we just took off."

Simpson and Young scored nine points apiece in the first half. Then Simpson, a 6-2 junior, scored baskets on four of Estacado's first five possessions in the second half. Midway through the third quarter, the Mats made a 12-0 surge that increased the lead to 64-32.

Estacado coach Tony Wagner said Pampa has the reputation for being a strong rebounding team, so he challenged his team — in particular Willard, a 6-4 sophomore — to answer that challenge.

Willard had two put-back baskets early and seven rebounds in the first half.

"We asked him if could play big for us," Estacado coach Tony Wagner said. "I told him if he can do that, we could play for a while. He bought into that."