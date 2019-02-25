In conjunction with the Amarillo Branch NAACP's 75th anniversary, a group of area residents recently gathered at the Bud Joyner Auditorium on Amarillo College's Polk St. campus to view the premier of "Living History - A collection of experiences", a documentary focusing on five local African-Americans and racial discrimination here.

Leeann Kossey Overstreet produced the 70-minute work, noting the overarching goal was to preserve history while also acknowledging the progress the area has made and has yet to make with regard to equal opportunity. Pearlene Martin, Melodie Graves, Floyd Anthony, Alphonso Vaughn and Clemon Whitaker shared recollections throughout the documentary, which addressed a variety of discriminatory practices, as well as efforts to overcome and erase them.

"One of the most striking occurrences to me was that first of all I'm hearing experiences from people who are not elderly and hearing from their own mouths horrible things that went on," she said. "I think there is a generation of us that don't realize how close that was to us. We read about it and saw it in movies, but it really struck me that this was not long before my time. When we started this project, there was absolutely no political agenda. I interviewed five people and each of those interviews was at least two hours long. It was just about collecting these experiences and stories. I wanted it to be as real as possible. They just fought for what was right."

Anthony, who serves as the Amarillo Branch NAACP's president, said history cannot be forgotten.

"We don't want to forget history, because if we forget history, it's doomed to repeat itself," he said. "Our young people, I feel, don't know their history even today. My grandfather, whenever we would go downtown, would always tip his hat whenever he saw a white person. I didn't know that was the law. Even if there was a white man on the other end of the street, you had to tip your hat to demonstrate respect. It's important for us to remember and share our experiences as we continue to fight for progress. I lot has changed, but we still have a lot of work to do."

Graves said when one seeks to affect change, it is done at a small level and is allowed to grow.

"I lived in North Heights, but I did have to wake up at 6 o'clock in the morning to catch a bus, to be bussed across town to school," she said. "From kindergarten through 12th grade, that was my life. I think it affected me a lot because I had to be a positive voice, because I felt like I was always under a microscope, always had to do better and had to be a step ahead of my peers - because at the end of the day they were going to say - oh, that's that Black girl. Now, those experiences have shaped me to a point where every day I preach diversity and acceptance. We're all human and the same. I believe if we can all come together, we can affect change."

Vaughn, a Potter County Commissioner, said he senses the elements of divisiveness along racial lines becoming more evident, but he is buoyed by familial bonds.

"We're going back almost to an era of racial disharmony," he said. "We have to be more selfless than selfish. There are a lot of things that can be taught and shared and we have to do that ourselves. And we haven't done as well a job as we should have. But any trial or hardship I incurred, I would always envision and see my father. He didn't have a sixth grade education, but he worked tremendously hard and was proud of his family. And we were always very proud of him - his words and just seeing him helped me realize there wasn't anything I couldn't get through."