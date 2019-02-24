Forty years after her resistance to an illegitimate law -- her refusal to surrender her seat on a Montgomery bus to her white counterpart -- Rosa Parks came to Amarillo.

It was part of her nationwide tour, the Pathways to Freedom Tour, that brought Parks to Amarillo in the February of 1996.

A feat which Amarilloan Keith Grays said was not an easy task.

“We have a native Amarilloan, Barbara Spencer-Dunn, and she thought this would be phenomenal if Amarillo could (get her here). The prerequisite to getting her booked in a city was to find 10 corporate sponsors at $5,000 levels,” Grays said. “There was no momentum from corporate Amarillo at $5,000 a whop.

“We tried very diligently to work through a committee. Some of those people probably didn’t know who Rosa Parks is.”

Grays and his wife Jackie renegotiated the price down to $25,000. The couple enlisted the philanthropic help of Estelle Marsh, mother of Stanley Marsh III, who wrote the down payment check of $5,000.

“My beloved wife and I decided that we would involve ourselves,” he said. “Jackie got a check from Estelle Marsh … I called several of my friends (and) we had corporate sponsors at $2,500 levels.

“The Marsh Foundation put a pretty penny out there to get the Pathways to Freedom Tour to Amarillo.”

Parks was welcomed by Palo Duro High School and West Texas A&M University students at Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport, as well as some with a vested interest in bringing her to Amarillo.

“It was amazing to shake her hand. ... She’s someone who I thought I would want to be in the presence of,” Grays said. “From that visit, I took away that you have to stand. Although she was seated -- when she didn’t remove herself from her seat -- that was to stand for something that she believed in. We’re talking the 1960s ... in the confines of the United States of America was a stipulation that we had to take back seats to white America, and she broke that.”

Parks was in Amarillo for three days. She and her staff stayed at the Royal Inn. In addition to a city-wide event held in the Grand Plaza of the Amarillo Civic Center, she also visited Palo Duro High School and the Marsh family home, where Estelle hosted Parks for a dinner.

"What she did for Rosa’s visit to her home – she moved all of her furniture out of her house, except for one chair and the only person allowed to sit in it was Mrs. Parks,” Grays said.

Jason Armbruster was among the students who greeted Parks at the airport and presented her with a Visionary Award from Palo Duro High School.

"The welcoming committee was in (our) production, A Woman Called Truth, about Sojourner Truth," Armbruster said. "It was a very special experience. Rosa Parks' name has been taught to us from a very early age, so being able to see a lady that was able to help enact so much change, it was a little overwhelming.

"How bad people treated other people was astonishing. I can't imagine doing that just because of the color of one's skin."

Armbruster said meeting Parks was an experience he'll always treasure; he has taken the lessons of Parks and other civic-minded leaders and used them in his daily life.

"It was very motivational," he said. "It gave me the idea of what type of mark I'm going to leave on history. It reaffirms that I should take a stand when I see something wrong. I might be one person, but one person can make a difference. You can enact change with one small movement."

Grays said the meeting and the experience means as much to him today as it did 23 years ago.

“I remember thinking, 'what type of injustice do we have to endure to just be citizens in a country where we call it home of the free and home of the brave?' Fast forwarding to the 21st century, we’re still dealing with that on another level,” he said. "There’s a fight out here in America -- to be a tax paying, law abiding citizen, it’s still not good enough.”