The Food Establishment Inspection Report is a weekly report that appears Sundays. Information is taken from reports provided by the Environmental Health Department, and individual reports can be viewed at its website, http://amarillo.gov/departments/community-services/environmental-health/food-inspections. A numerical grading system is now being used, with a score of 100 points being equivalent to zero demerits.

100 points – No major violation at the time of inspection

85 points – Considered an average score

70 points or below – Requires re-inspection within 24 hours

COS – Corrected on site during inspection

These points correspond to the following letter grades:

A – 90 to 100

B – 80 to 89

C – 70 to 79

F – 69 and below

The following establishments had a score of A/100 during a routine inspection:

Biti Pies Inc., 604 S. Maryland St.

The Campus Café, 910 Ninth Ave., Canyon.

Canyon Junior High, 910 Ninth Ave., Canyon.

Crestview Elementary, 80 Hunsley Road, Canyon.

El Puente, 4027 E. Amarillo Blvd.

Footprints Dayschool, 4333 S.W. 51st Ave.

Jesse’s Pool Hall, 3411 W. Amarillo Blvd.

Kid’s Café Kitchen Catering, 2199 S.E. Eighth Ave.

Kountry Boyz Catfish N More, 4907 S. Washington St.

Southlawn Elementary, 4719 Bowie St.

Subway #25567-216, 1412 Ross St.

Taco Villa #6, 3500 E. I-40.

The Spice Gal, 2300 N. Western St.

Western Plateau Elementary, 4927 Shawnee Trail.

These establishments received the following scores for being out of compliance as stated:

(B/86) African Safari, 5945 E. Amarillo Blvd. Items out of temperature. COS. No sanitizing solution; three-compartment sink must have indirect connection; cell phone on food prep surface; items unprotected in freezer located in lobby and have ice build-up; utensils not stored inverted; bulk item utensils must have handle; wares and utensils stored in mop sink; no paper towels in restrooms. To be corrected within 30 days. Household fridge/freezer stand up unit must be removed. To be corrected within six months.

(A/96) Austin Middle School, 1808 Wimberly Road. Ice paddle not stored on clean surface; dust on top of ice machine; rust and mineral deposits on exterior surfaces of ice machine. COS.

(A/97) Burger King #10952, 1800 S. Georgia St. Sanitizer buckets stored on food prep surfaces; wares stored wet. COS. Liquid waste must be disposed of in mop sink prior to disposal in main dumpster. To be corrected within 180 days.

(A/99) Coronado Elementary, 3210 Wimberly Road. Rust and mineral deposits on exterior surfaces of ice machine. COS

(A/91) Duke Tracy’s, 3101 S.W. 26th Ave. Whip cream is a TCS (Time/temperature control for safety) food and must be marked with a discard date and not kept past seven days; chemicals must be stored below food and single service items; lime squeezer no longer easily cleanable. COS. Dust and remove soil from decorations and any other areas that have accumulated dust. To be corrected within 180 days.

(A/90) El Burrito Rico, 4404 River Road. Sanitizer too strong; ready-to-eat food touched with bare hands. COS. Containers holding salsa no longer durable or easily cleanable; utensil handles must remain out of food in make table; utensil used for bulk product, beans, must have handle; self-closer must be installed on restroom door. To be corrected within 180 days.

(A/97) El Jalapeno Café, 4400 S. Washington St. Hand sink cabinet is deteriorated and not cleanable; reach-in cooler handle dirty; utensils must be stored facing same direction; splatter on bottom of shelf above cook top. COS.

(A/93) Family Discount, 1120 S.W. 15th Ave. Build-up on soda nozzles; no soap at hand sink; shelves in walk-in need to be cleaned. To be corrected within two hours. All unused equipment must be removed (repeat violation). To be corrected within three months.

(B/89) Family Dollar Stores #3326, 4400 S. Washington St. Food cases on floor; shelves, restroom and air intake not clean; returns not marked as returns; gap at back door; trash on floor in back room; mop sink not clean and used to store returns. COS. Three-bay sink required; hand sink required at three-bay sink. To be corrected within 90 days.

(A/97) Fannin Middle School, 4623 S. Rusk St. Cold hold unit not holding at proper temperature; floor tile damaged at door. To be corrected within 180 days.

(A/95) Feldman’s Wrong Way Diner, 2100 N. Second Ave., Canyon. Build-up inside ice machine. COS. Employ using cell phone in food prep area; employee drinks without lid and straw; ice build-up in walk-in freezer (needs to be repaired). To be corrected within 90 days.

(A/98) Global Discount Store, 3408 N.E. 24th Ave. Ceiling tiles above food prep area and in restroom must be smooth, durable, non-absorbent and easily cleanable; hole in wall of room where hand sink and mop sink located; multiple cooling/freezing units not currently being used must be removed. To be corrected within 180 days.

(A/98) Kid’s Café Kitchen, 2199 S.E. Eighth Ave. Ice bins must be stored inverted to ensure dry properly and prevent contamination; all items not in original containers must be labeled with products common name. COS.

(C/71) Ly’s Café, 5615 E. Amarillo Blvd. Cold holding unit containing milk and dairy products not at proper temperature; food contact surfaces must remain clean and sanitized; storage bins for bulk items dirty and damaged; build-up inside ice machine coming in contact with ice; heavy build-up of grease and debris in fryer area; items in make table and reach-in cooler must be properly date marked; thermometers needed for cold holding units; food debris in hand washing station; no paper towels at hand washing stations; gaskets on prep table and freezers must be clean of ice build-up and food debris; food and wares in mop sink; evidence of rodents around bulk food items; live/dead rodents observed; back door must remain properly sealed to prevent pest from entering establishment; personal items must remain properly stored away from food prep area; wiping cloths must be stored in sanitizing solution when not in use; dry rags must remain unsoiled and free of food debris; items in cold hold uncovered; raw chicken left out unattended and unprotected; cutting boards must be refinished or replaced; scoops must be cleaned or rotated every four hours or when dirty; plates and utensils must remain inverted to prevent contamination; cell phone stored on single service items; single service items stored on dirty shelf; bulk items must be properly labeled with common name; drying racks rusted and must be replaced; grease build-up on walls and underneath equipment must be removed, cleaned and sanitized; racks in reach-in cooler must be cleaned and free of dirt and debris; all intake and exhaust vents must be free of dust, dirt and other contaminants; vent hood must be disassembled, cleaned and sanitized on a routine basis; kitchen with excessive build-up and refuse underneath equipment (must be removed from establishment); food items found behind establishment; area around establishment must remain free of garbage and refuse; many areas of establishment have paint peeling away from walls, damaged walls and damaged coving (all surfaces must be repaired to be smooth, durable and easily cleanable); covered trash can needed for women’s restroom; all equipment inside establishment must be commercial grade (existing equipment, such as stove, must be removed from establishment). To be corrected within 10 days.

(B/87) Penguin Hut, 903 E. Amarillo Blvd. Expired items on shelves for purchase; ice machine must be cleaned routinely; sanitizer at improper strength; ware washing sink must remain clear of debris; personal items in back storage room; wet wiping cloths must be stored in sanitizing solution; dry wiping cloths must remain unsoiled and free of food debris; single service items must be stored above ground; back storage room must remain free of excess garbage and refuse; designated area for return items must be labeled properly; mop/service sink must remain free of debris. To be corrected within 10 days.

(A/98) Reeves-Hinger Elementary, 1005 21st St., Canyon. Vent hood above prep area is pilling paint. To be corrected within 90 days.

(A/96) Serrano’s Mexican Food, 3701 W. Amarillo Blvd. Silverware needs to be stored inverted. To be corrected within two hours. Grease outside around bin and trap needs to be cleaned and disposed of properly and any runoff down the street needs to be cleaned as well. To be corrected within three days. Ceilings in dry storage need to be repainted; a smooth, durable, non-absorbent ceiling needs to be installed above mop sink; bathroom door needs to be self-closing. To be corrected within 180 days.

(A/97) South Georgia Elementary, 5018 Susan Drive. Reach-in cooler not holding at proper temperature. COS.

(A/97) T & M Discount, 1117 N. Hughes St. Wood in back room needs to be painted to be easily cleanable; all unused equipment needs to be removed. To be corrected within 180 days.

(A/96) United Express #530, 3572 S. Soncy Road. All food contact surfaces must be kept clean and sanitized (ice machine, smoothie maker, tongs, etc); all non-food contact surfaces must be kept clean (ceiling, lid holders, container lids and coolers). COS.