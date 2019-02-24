Amarillo Little Theatre will present Robert Harling’s dramatic comedy "Steel Magnolias" Feb. 28 through March 10 at ALT’s Mainstage, located at 2019 Civic Circle.

“The production is quick and clever with all of the dialogue people love from the movie by the same name,” according to ALT Artistic Director Pegi Lovett. And for those who haven’t seen it before, it will be an eye opener, she said.

The situations portrayed by the characters in the play are realistic, Lovett said, and the women the story revolves around are not “characteristic” women. “These are women with strength, and what they go through reflects a lot of things we go through all the time,” she said.

Lovett said the play shows how we rely on women friends, the friendships that we forge, and then draw on that strength when we need it.

From the ALT press release: “Every Southern woman knows there are few institutions on earth more important than the town beauty parlor. At Truvy Jones’ salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, neighborhood women gather to swap stories, share gossip, and of course, style their hair. But when tragedy strikes, the community comes together in a bond more powerful than ten coats of hairspray. 'Steel Magnolias' is a hilarious, heartwarming portrait of the strength and beauty of female friendship.”

The production has been something really fun for the six cast members of "Steel Magnolias," according to Lovett. “It has been very sweet and very gratifying to see how we have become really, really good friends,” she said.

The cast includes Carrie Huckabay, Zoie Hill, Debbie Perry, Anne Lankford, Eunabeth Williamson and Stephanie Adams, according to the press release.

This very funny, but also very emotional production, appeals to all audiences and will help those who attend understand women better, according to Lovett.

Lovett said the play will also be a catalyst for young women who watch the play to understand that relationships among women can offer so much support and strength. The relationships they build are important because they can last a lifetime and because of the enrichment they bring all of the time, no matter what age.