Rose Ann Wesson, 70, of Sherman, died February 17, 2019 at her home in Sherman. She was born September 2, 1948 to John and Rose Helms Stroud in Sherman.

Rose was raised in Van Alstyne and graduated Van Alstyne High School. She was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother. She will be missed by all who knew her.

Rose is survived by her Husband, David Atkins of Sherman; sons, Robert and Steve Wesson, both of Sherman; two grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. February 23 at Scoggins Funeral Home, 637 W. Van Alstyne Pkwy. in Van Alstyne.

